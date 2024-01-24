Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Akhiyaan Gulaab: Shahid, Kriti groove to tunes of their budding romance. Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon go back to dancing in the Akhiyaan Gulaab, the second song from their upcoming romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Given the context of the plot established in the trailer released last week, viewers now see their characters' budding romance in a completely fresh light. (Also Read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor romances robot Kriti Sanon. Watch) Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in Akhiyaan Gulaab, the second song from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

What's in the new song Akhiyaan Gulaab?

The new track is a dance song, but has a different flavour from the first one, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, which the makers released before the trailer. Akhiyaan Gulaab is more groovy with Western beats. It's sung, composed, and written by Mitraz, the band that broke out with the 2022 indie smash hit, Akhiyaan. Interestingly, they have another track named Gulaab, which released in the same year.

The video of Akhiyaan Gulaab starts with Shahid and Kriti Sanon sitting by the beach and Shahid flirting and asking Kriti if she's hitting on him. To which, she replies in the affirmative and then invites him to dance with her on the beach. Shahid then shows his impressive dancing abilities, and Kriti catches up. The track has been choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. Marking Shahid's return to the dance floor, the song also portrays the fresh chemistry between Shahid and Kriti.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings for and eventually marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it under the banner of Maddock Films. The film will be out in theatres on February 9 and it also features legendary actor Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia among others.

“I have been missing doing something light and fun definitely but honestly, it is the most difficult genre to crack. I listen to ten scripts a month. People don't know that but there is so much to hear. I know people tell me ‘Aur picture karo’ (do more films), but it is so difficult to find scripts that you feel that you are going to offer the audience something new. Love stories are the most difficult genre to do,” Shahid said at the trailer launch of the film.

