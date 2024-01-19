Shahid Kapoor reveals he didn't 'hear anything that exciting' post Kabir Singh script: It was shocking but it was new

Actor Shahid Kapoor has said that he didn't come across any 'exciting' script post his 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh. As quoted by news agency PTI, Shahid shared that love stories are 'the most difficult genre to do'. He also revealed that he has been listening to 'ten scripts a month'. (Also Read | Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor romances robot Kriti Sanon. Watch) Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh.

Shahid says ‘love stories are most difficult genre to do'

Speaking with reporters at the film's trailer launch event, Shahid said, "I have been missing doing something light and fun definitely but honestly it is the most difficult genre to crack. I listen to ten scripts a month. People don't know that but there is so much to hear. I know people tell me, ‘Aur picture karo (Do more films)’ but it is so difficult to find scripts that you feel that you are going to offer the audience something new. Love stories are the most difficult genre to do."

Shahid calls Kabir Singh script ‘exciting’

"When I did Kabir Singh, the character was new for me, the entire journey, the way the entire relationship was, it was shocking but it was new. Post that I didn't hear anything that exciting... Then this film (came) and I was like, 'This is it. We have to tell a love story that hasn't been told before. Will people like it or not, will they accept it or not, that's the journey you have to take as an artist and as a creative person,” he added.

About Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh had received polarising reviews. Its director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was criticised for perpetuating toxic masculinity. The film, however, was a huge box-office success. In Kabir Singh, Shahid played an aggressive lover. Kiara Advani was cast opposite him in the film.

Shahid's upcoming film

Fans will see Shahid in the upcoming movie is romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, in which he is paired opposite Kriti Sanon. The film, dubbed as an "impossible love story", is written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti). Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will also feature Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The movie will release in theatres on February 9.

