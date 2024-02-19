Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya worldwide box office day 10: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon film crosses 100 cr

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya worldwide box office collection day 10: The romantic comedy, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead has been written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Now, the film's global box office numbers have been revealed by the makers, which indicate that it has crossed ₹100 crore worldwide in just 10 days. (Also read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s rom-com falls flat like a robot low on battery) Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya worlwide box office collection day 10: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are working together for the first time in the film.

Worldwide box office numbers

The makers of the film shared the latest box office update of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on X on Monday. It had a poster of the film which read, “Worldwide gross, ten days box office collection ₹107.86 cr.” The makers also revealed the latest update as per how the film has been performing in India, and shared that the film has collected ₹62.05 crore nett in India. The film saw a huge jump in the last weekend and collected over ₹10 crore in a day.

Shahid Kapoor also shared the update on his Instagram Stories and captioned it below, “Thank you for all the love (heart shaped finger emoji).”

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The film has Shahid Kapoor essaying the character of a robot scientist who develops feelings for Kriti Sanon's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot and also ends up marrying her. Released in theatres on February 9, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The film received mixed reviews upon release.

Shahid Kapoor's brother, actor Ishaan Khatter showered praise on the film. "#TBMAUJ what a laugh riot! And such a deceptively clever and provocative film! Enjoyed thoroughly @shahidkapoor what a priceless performer you are bhai. Can't imagine anyone else bringing both the laughs and the depth the way you did. @kritisanon how incredibly you've aced such a tricky role! Sifra is iconic no," Ishaan posted on his Instagram.

