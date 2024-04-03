From Salman Khan to Shahid Kapoor: Five times Bollywood actors got angry at paps

In the past two to three months, we have witnessed several actors losing their cool while posing for the paparazzis on several occasions. Here’s a round-up of some recent incidents: Actors getting angry on paps

1. Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan was captured on December 20, 2023, assisting his mother Salma Khan down the stairs after attending his brother Sohail Khan’s birthday party. A clip shared by a paparazzi showed Salman instructing cameramen to move away from her car, visibly upset and staring at them in anger. After ensuring his mother’s comfort in the car, he waved to the shutterbugs from his seat.

2. Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan expressed his displeasure with the paparazzi outside his son Jeh Ali Khan’s football practice game on January 9. In a video on Instagram, Saif was seen picking him up from practice, noticing the cameras as he left the stadium, and disapprovingly asking them not to film the children playing, stating it wasn’t a film event they were covering. Saif told them, “Bache log football khel rahe hai, aap log isko film event mat banao.”

3. Shahid Kapoor

A video of actor Shahid Kapoor reprimanding paparazzi also went viral on social media, particularly on December 16. The actor and his wife, Mira Kapoor, attended their kids, Misha and Zain’s, annual school function. While waiting near their car, Shahid threw a warning look at the persistent camera flashes, eventually scolding the media for excessive photography. With irritation, he said, ‘’Bacho ke sath maat karo na tumlog. Kaafi pictures le chuke ho tum’’. After his reaction, the paparazzi apologized and stopped their clicking.

4. Jaya Bachchan

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan attended the premiere of The Archies with the Bachchan family on December 5 to support her grandson, Agastya Nanda, making his debut with the Zoya Akhtar film. In a viral video, Jaya lost her composure when the paparazzi called out the Bachchan family members’ names to get their attention. “Chillao mat (don’t shout),” she said as they gathered for a photo. Amitabh also reacted by asking, “Sunn liya?”

5. Gauahar Khan

Actor Gauahar Khan confronted paparazzi at the screening of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan in Mumbai on March 7, being the most recent incident. In a viral video, she schooled the photographers, urging them to learn how to talk. Though unclear what prompted her reaction, Gauahar was heard saying, “Kaise baat karte ho aap log? You should learn how to talk.”

Paparazzi Pallav Paliwal says, “We also stand in the sun, rain, and everything else to capture them, its our job. We also don’t like when they are too mean to us. Speaking for myself personally, I try my best to be respectful while talking to them but the pap culture in Mumbai can seem a little harsh, but its just how they talk. Moreover, kahin baar toh ye log hi tip off deke bulaate hain and fir mana bhi khud hi karte hain rudely. Respect is both ways, we want to be respectful and expect the same from them too.”