Kunal Kemmu shares that he splits bills with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter after international trips: ‘Andar chalta…’

Kunal Kemmu is basking in the success of his directorial debut Madgaon Express. In a new interview with MenXP however, the actor-director talked about his boy gang- that consists of Shahid Kapoor and Ishan Khatter. The actor shared that whenever they go on international trips, the bills are always split. (Also read: Madgaon Express X review: Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut is ‘physical comedy done right’) Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Ishaan Khatter had shared pics from their Europe trip.

What Kunal said

In the interview, Kunal talked about how the bill gets divided and said, "Yes it gets split. Because our tour is multiple days, there is a split system. Koi bole na bole, andar chalta rehta hai. I think woh hardwired hai aur woh hisbaab lagne lagta hai. (Even if someone doesn’t say anything, it’s going on in everyone’s mind. It is hardwired that we will start figuring out the expenses). ”

Kunal, Shahid and Kunal often go on biking trips abroad. In 2022, the group of three had been to France's Nice for Euro Biking Trip 2022. In one of their pictures, they were seen posing with their airport baggage. In another, Shahid and Kunal were seen wearing bikers outfits and several biking accessories were spotted on a table.

More details

Kunal's directorial debut Madgaon Express stars Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, and Nora Fatehi. The film, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, revolves around a group of friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes wrong.

Ishan was last seen in the Prime Video release Pippa. It is based on the book, The Burning Chaffees, by war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon. The rom-com performed well at the box office.

