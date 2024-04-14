 Kunal Kemmu shares that he splits bills with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter after international trips: ‘Andar chalta…’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kunal Kemmu shares that he splits bills with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter after international trips: ‘Andar chalta…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 14, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Kunal Khemu, Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor often go on international trips together. But how are the bills managed? Kunal reveals.

Kunal Kemmu is basking in the success of his directorial debut Madgaon Express. In a new interview with MenXP however, the actor-director talked about his boy gang- that consists of Shahid Kapoor and Ishan Khatter. The actor shared that whenever they go on international trips, the bills are always split. (Also read: Madgaon Express X review: Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut is ‘physical comedy done right’)

Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Ishaan Khatter had shared pics from their Europe trip.
Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Ishaan Khatter had shared pics from their Europe trip.

What Kunal said

In the interview, Kunal talked about how the bill gets divided and said, "Yes it gets split. Because our tour is multiple days, there is a split system. Koi bole na bole, andar chalta rehta hai. I think woh hardwired hai aur woh hisbaab lagne lagta hai. (Even if someone doesn’t say anything, it’s going on in everyone’s mind. It is hardwired that we will start figuring out the expenses). ”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Kunal, Shahid and Kunal often go on biking trips abroad. In 2022, the group of three had been to France's Nice for Euro Biking Trip 2022. In one of their pictures, they were seen posing with their airport baggage. In another, Shahid and Kunal were seen wearing bikers outfits and several biking accessories were spotted on a table.

More details

Kunal's directorial debut Madgaon Express stars Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, and Nora Fatehi. The film, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, revolves around a group of friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes wrong.

Ishan was last seen in the Prime Video release Pippa. It is based on the book, The Burning Chaffees, by war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon. The rom-com performed well at the box office.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Amar Singh Chamkila Review, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kunal Kemmu shares that he splits bills with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter after international trips: ‘Andar chalta…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On