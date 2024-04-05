OTT releases this week: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Farray, Scoop, Parasyte The Grey and more

Take a look at the OTT releases of this week:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Prime Video (April 5)

The romantic comedy, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead, has been written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film has Shahid essaying the role of a robot scientist, who develops feelings for Kriti's Sifra, a highly-intelligent female robot. The film was released in theatres on February 9, 2024.

Farrey, Zee5 (April 5)

Bollywood witnesses several dream debuts every year, and in 2023, Salman Khan launched his niece Alizeh Agnihotri with Farrey. Farrey is a slang word used by students for small chits of paper bearing answers, that they sneak into exam halls. The film is directed by Soumendra Padhi, who also made the acclaimed Netflix series Jamtara. The film was released in theatres on November 24, 2023.

Loot season 2, Apple TV+ (April 3)

Maya Rudolph, Michael Jae Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster and more return in the new installment of the Apple TV+ comedy. Maya stars as ultra-rich divorcee Molly Wells in the ensemble comedy from creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard.

Wish, Disney+ Hotstar (April 3)

Prepare to gather the family for a movie night this weekend, as Disney's latest animated film is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, it follows the life of Asha, a 17-year-old girl in the Kingdom of Rosas, as she discovers a horrible secret about Magnifico, her country's tyrannical ruler.

Ripley, Netflix (April 4)

Written and directed by Academy Award-winner Steve Zaillian (The Irishman), Ripley will immerse you in a suspense-filled journey set in Italy in the ’60s. Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Sherlock) leads the eight-episode limited series as the roguish protagonist Tom Ripley.

Sugar, Apple TV+ (April 5)

A playful homage to the genre’s classics, this Apple TV+ series stars Colin Farrell as John Sugar, a Los Angeles private eye, who is hired by a movie producer (James Cromwell) to find his missing granddaughter (Sydney Chandler). She has frequently gone MIA, to the point that even her father (Dennis Boutsikaris) has given up on her and her drug-abusing ways.

Parasyte: The Grey, Netflix (April 5)

Things get really creepy in Netflix's Korean sci-fi horror Parasyte: The Grey. The series, which draws inspiration from the Japanese Manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki, is about a young woman 'caught between her humanity and parasitic influence'. "When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat," says Netflix about the series.

Scoop, Netflix (April 5th)

Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell's Scoop is a dramatised feature about the BBC’s Newsnight team scoring a sensationally revealing 2019 interview with Prince Andrew about his relationship with millionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Billie Piper, Keeley Hawes and Romola Garai also feature in Philip Martin's Netflix film about journalism, privilege and sexual exploitation.

