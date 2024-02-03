OTT releases this week: Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak, Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 and other films, shows to watch

This week will see the release of the most awaited installment of the hit web series Aarya 3. Bhumi Pednekar's Netflix film Badshak too is set to release soon. In case you're wondering what to binge-watch next, here's a curated list for you with a variety of OTT shows and films. Also read: February 2024 upcoming movies: Lal Salaam, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370 Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak and Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 will release on February 9.

Aarya 3

The second part of Aarya season three, titled Aarya: Antim Vaar, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 9. It is the second half of the crime drama's final season, as per the makers. The Sushmita Sen-starrer will have her at the final showdown as her titular navigates between her family and business issues. The cast of the show includes Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan. Created and directed by Ram Madhvani, the OTT show is backed by Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Bhakshak

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to essay the role of an investigative journalist for the first time in the Netflix film Bhakshak. The crime thriller revolves around Vaishali Singh (Bhumi), who goes against big personalities to unveil the reality of a shelter home for girls where ophans are sexually abused. Besides Bhumi, actor Aditya Srivastava plays the antagonist, while Sai Tamhankar will be donning the cop uniform. Sanjay Mishra is also a part of the show in a pivotal role. Bhakshak will stream on Netflix from February 9.

Killer Paradox

Actor Choi Woo Sik will return to charm his way into the hearts of the audience as college student Lee Tang. Things take a different turn when he accidentally kills a customer during his part-time work at a convenience store. Later, he discovers that the person he killed was a serial killer who committed heinous crimes against innocent people. After realising his unique ability to sense bad people, he goes on to take up a new role and punish the baddies. The nine episodes of the show will stream from February 9 on Netflix. The show also stars Son Suk Ku and Lee Hee Joon.

Mr & Mrs Smith

Mr & Mrs Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, released on February 2. Created by Francesca Sloane and Donald himself, the show revolves around two spies who are paired up together by a mysterious spy agency to pretend they are a married couple as John and Jane Smith. As they, together embark on their new journey at work together with fake identities, the two catch feelings for each other.

The show also features Parker Posey, Wagner Moura Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano and Alexander Skarsgard, among others. It has been created by Francesca Sloane and Donald. It is available on Prime Video.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place