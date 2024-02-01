February 2024 upcoming movies: Lal Salaam, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, Bhakshak and more

January 2024 saw a bunch of films, which made records and also broke them. As we step into February, different film industries have several movies lined up for release in this months. Fans are eagerly awaiting films such as Lal Salaam, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, and Bhakshak among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of films that you can look forward to in February 2024. (Also Read | Rajinikanth's sports drama Lal Salaam gets a new release date) (L-R) Stills from Lal Salaam, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Article 370.

Check out the full list here:

1) Lal Salaam

The film has been directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and is set for release on February 9. The cast of the movie includes her father-veteran actor Rajinikanth. The film was previously scheduled to release during the Pongal festival in January. Production house Lyca Productions shared the new release date on its official X page. "Lal Salaam hits the big screen on February 9th 2024! Save the date!" the banner announced recently. Presented by A Subaskaran, the film has AR Rahman on board as music composer. In the film, Rajinikanth will play the role of Moideen Bhai. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in lead roles.

2) Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer will hit the theatres on February 9. In the upcoming romantic drama, Shahid plays a robotics engineer who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot. The movie explores an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. It also features actor Dharmendra.

3) Article 370

The upcoming action-packed political drama stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. Recently, Jio Studios treated fans with teaser video on Instagram. In the teaser, Yami was seen in a fierce avatar who fought terrorism and corruption in Kashmir. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is poised to deliver an intense narrative, edge-of-the-seat experience with some powerhouse performances. The film also stars Priyamani. Set against the intriguing backdrop of Article 370, the teaser offers a nerve-racking glimpse into the confidential chain of events and the incredible circumstances that led to an unprecedented and historic outcome of rendering Article 370 ineffective. The film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23.

4) Mirg

The film starring late actor Satish Kaushik is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9. The makers of the revenge drama recently unveiled a teaser of the movie. The film follows the adventures of Anil, a clever but imprisoned order-following youngster. One incident and his relationship with his coworker (Ravi) altered his perception of everything around him. The story is centred around the legend of Mirg, a mountain leopard in the lower parts of Himachal Pradesh. There are several myths about this rarely-seen creature. The movie also stars Anup Soni, Shwetaabh Singh and Raj Babbar in pivotal roles. It is directed by Tarun Sharma. It is produced by Rishi Anand, Shwetaabh Singh and Tarun.

5) Bhakshak

Bhumi Pednekar is all set for the upcoming crime thriller Bhakshak. In the film, Bhumi plays Vaishali Singh portrays the role of an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women. Helmed by Pulkit, Bhakshak also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles. Bhakshak explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice. The film is all set to stream on Netflix from February 9.

6) Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

The upcoming family entertainer film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay has been directed by G Ashok. The the film marks the acting debut of singer Guru Randhawa. It also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 16. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled a groovy party number Bottley Kholo which received good responses from the audience. It has been sung by Guru Randhawa, directed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics are by Starbog Loc. Saiee is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

7) Crakk

The upcoming action thriller has been helmed by Aditya Datt. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". Crakk also marks the reunion of Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3. It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. Crakk is all set to hit theatres on February 23.

8) Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

It is an upcoming film co-written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield. He produced it with Scott Jeffrey. The film is a sequel to Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, a 2023 horror film that serves as a horror reimagining of AA Milne and EH Shepard's Winnie-the-Pooh books. The film stars Scott Chambers, Ryan Oliva, Eddy MacKenzie, Lewis Santer, Marcus Massey and Simon Callow. Original cast members Nikolai Leon, Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell will not return for the sequel. The film is scheduled to release on February 14, 2024.

9) Argylle

The film is a spy action comedy film directed by Matthew Vaughn. The film stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L Jackson, among others. In the film, Elly Conway (Bryce), is a reclusive writer. Her novels tell the missions of a secret agent named Argylle (Henry). But soon, the novel plots start to mirror the actions of a sinister underground syndicate. This pulls her into a covert world. The film will release on February 1, 2024.

10) Lisa Frankenstein

The film is an upcoming horror comedy written by Diablo Cody and directed by Zelda Williams. Lisa Frankenstein stars Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest and Carla Gugino. It is scheduled to release on February 9 in the US.

