K-dramas releasing in April: Parasyte to Missing Crown Prince, new shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney plus

Summer might be taking its sweet time, but K-dramas are blooming early this April. From historical epics to exciting time travels, from steamy romances to parasitic mysteries, there's something for everyone. And don't forget to check out the end-of-season finales of beloved shows currently running on OTT spaces. From Missing Crown featuring heartthrob Suho to detective and zombie dramas, check out the full list.

K-dramas releasing in April

K-drama fans can look forward to an exciting lineup of confirmed hits and new shows in April. Although April tends to be a slow month for new K-drama content, fans are already excited about the upcoming releases. Leading the charge is the highly anticipated Netflix series, Parasyte: The Grey, poised to be one of the biggest Korean releases on the platform this year.

Parasyte: The Grey Netflix release date

Release: April 5

Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Horror, Sci-Fi

Cast: Koo Kyo Hwan, Jeon So Nee, Jung Hyun Lee

Plot: From the makers of the award-winning Train to Busan, 'Parasyte: The Grey is hitting the Netflix screen in early April. This miniseries is based on the popular manga series by Hitoshi Iwasaki and will be adapted into a live-action series. The manga is so popular that even if half of the fans switch to live-action, the show is sure to be a smash hit. The plot of the show revolves around tiny parasitic creatures that latch onto their host, and Jung Soo In gets infected.

Lovely Runner

Release Date: April 8

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon, Byun Woo Seok

Plot: TVN’s upcoming time-travel drama ‘Lovely Runner’ is set to premiere on April 8. The show stars Kim Hye Young as Im Sol, and Byun Woo Seok as the main character. The story follows a woman who quits her dream after an accident. But after her idol passes away, she travels back 15 years to change his destiny and restore her own dreams.

Blood Free

Release Date: April 10

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Han Hyo Joo

Where to watch: Disney+

Plot: Ending centuries of human consumption of animal flesh, BF is now at the forefront of the market with a different approach as they move towards genetically engineered cultured meat. People inside and outside of BF are beginning to question the decision of CEO Yoon Ja Yoo.

Missing Crown Prince

Release Date: April 13

Cast: Suho, Hong Yeji, Myung Se Bin, Kim Joo Hun, and Kim Min Kyu.

Where to watch: MBN

Plot: The new MBN Saturday-Sunday show, Missing Crown Prince, is one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the season. Set in the backdrop of the Joseon Era, this historical rom-com narrates the story of a crown prince who gets kidnapped by a woman set to become his wife.

Super Rich in Korea

Genre: Business, Family

Hosted by: BamBam, Mimi, Jo Se Ho

Type: Reality show

Plot: We're still waiting for a release date, but judging by the host and star-studded panel, we're sure it's one of the most anticipated show on the platform! The reality series follows the lifestyles of Korea's wealthiest individuals, including luxury cars, high-end fashion, and exclusive events.

Chief Detective 1958

Release Date: April 19

Cast: Lee Jehoon, Lee Dong Hwi

Plot: The official synopsis of the show reads,“Park Young-Han (Lee Je Hoon) is a young detective. He becomes furious at the reality of human dignity being violated and he struggles to deal with it. He teams up with his colleague detectives.”

Returning K-dramas include Wonderful Worlds, starring Cha Eun Woo, Queen of Tears, featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, and Wedding Impossible, among others.