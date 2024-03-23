NewJeans's Danielle joins BTS V and Blackpink Lisa as Celine’s global ambassador

NewJeans' Danielle has been tapped as the newest global brand ambassador for French luxury house Celine. Debuting in 2022 with the girl group NewJeans under HYBE Labels, Danielle has been making waves in the fashion world with top-notch brand endorsements. Celine announced the exciting news on March 22nd, posting a photo of the rising superstar on their official social media accounts. This impressive feat comes as no surprise – NewJeans has skyrocketed to success within just two years of their debut. NewJeans member Danielle appointed global ambassador for Celine, standing alongside K-pop stars V and Lisa(newjeans_official)

NewJeans Danielle announced as global ambassador for Celine

Danielle joins a prestigious roster of celebrities representing the iconic brand. The K-pop idol now stands alongside Celine's long-standing ambassadors, BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Park Bo Gum. Celine's official social media channels revealed this exciting news with a stunning photo of the super-shy singer.

Also read: Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun and IU are best friends forever; share adorable photo from concert

The caption of the same reads, “Celine is pleased to announce that Danielle from NewJeans will represent the house as a global ambassador.”

ADOR hypes Danielle as she joins Celine’s global ambassador list

HYBE subsidiary ADOR, which manages NewJeans, also released a press statement announcing the singer's new role. “Danielle plans to engage in various activities as Celine’s global ambassador. We are looking forward to the novel synergy that Danielle and Celine will create together.”

Also read: Song Joong Ki and wife Katy Louise snapped on rare date alongside Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

NewJeans brand endorsement list

All members of the girl group, including Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, have already been roped in as global brand ambassadors for luxury brands.

Minji, the eldest member of the group, was appointed as the global ambassador for Chanel on February 13th.

Hanni, the Vietnamese-Australian member, and the only non-Korean member of the group, serves as a brand ambassador for Gucci and the global makeup ambassador for Armani Beauty.

Danielle holds the title of global ambassador for Burberry, as well as being a brand ambassador for YSL Beauty and now Celine.

Haerin is the house ambassador for Dior, representing the brand in jewelry, fashion, and beauty.

Hyein, the youngest member, serves as a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton