Wooga Squad hilariously reacts to FRI(END)S music video at BTS' V's home. Watch

BTS star Kim Taehyung, a.k.a V, is soaring on global charts with his brand-new single FRI(END)S. The 28-year-old K-pop idol unveiled the music video for his latest track just days ago, capturing the hearts of his fans and bandmates alike. Recently, V's friends Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik, who are collectively known as the Wooga Squad, reacted to the music video on a Weverse live session. As they supported their friend, their hilarious reactions have taken social media by storm. Wooga Squad reacts to BTS V's new music video for FRI(END)S(X, formerly Twitter)

Wooga Squad's reaction to BTS' V's FRI(END)S music video goes viral

In awe of the reaction, V's fans screen-recorded the live session and shared clips from it on social media. It appears that the Wooga Squad conducted the live session at Kim's apartment. The trio can be seen looking genuinely happy for their friend's success. As they were completely immersed in the creative video, they exchanged hilarious jokes like, “Are they going on a date?” and “Will the two brush their teeth together?”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

V's fellow K-pop stars lauded his creativity as was evident by the emotional depth of the music video for FRI(END)S. The video highlights the duality of love by drawing parallels between loneliness and companionship (Read More: BTS’ V FRI(END)S’ MV explained…). British actress Ruby Sear stars alongside V in the music video and portrays his love interest.

Fans in awe of Wooga Squad's reaction to FRI(END)S music video

The Wooga Squad's reaction won the hearts of fans, who flocked to social media to admire how tightly-knit their bond with the Winter Bear hitmaker is. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Wooga gang reaction MV FRI(END)S at Taehyung's apartment They are very cute and always take good care of Taehyung. Always supports Taehyung's work and has always been a good older brother to Taehyung. Taehyung is the love and brightness of this world. He deserves to meet good people around him who have love for him.”

Meanwhile, another fan said, “I love Taehyung's relationship with Wooga.... Their friendship is in my heart... They couldn't bear to see the sight of him dy*ing.” Yet another said, “they are in taehyung’s apartment my wooga.. we love you.” One more wrote, “if given the chance wooga fam wouldn't stop talking about how handsome taehyung is and compliment his looks they are truly the sweetest friends ever.”