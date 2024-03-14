K-pop band Seventeen makes history with 2024 Glastonbury Festival Lineup reveal; Dua Lipa, Coldplay, others to headline

Glastonbury Festival returns to Worthy Farm, Pilton, England, from June 26 to 30, 2024. The first wave of lineup introductions announce Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain as headliners ready to spotlight the Pyramid Stage. Alongside them, boy band Seventeen becomes the first K-pop group to grace the main event. This historical landmark comes just a day after the 13-member group was introduced as one of the eye-grabbing headliners of the 2024 Lollapalooza Berlin. Moreover, Coldplay will make its own history by becoming the first musical act to headline the main stage five times since their first Glasto outing in 2002. K-pop group Seventeen to make their Glastonbury Festival debut in June with Dua Lipa returning as a Pyramid Stage headliner.(Instagram)

While the British music fest's tickets are soldout, the platform is offering fans one last chance to win 20 pairs of special prize draws. Money raised through this medium will extend emergency funds in support of people afflicted by global conflicts. The Crowdfunder platform will donate humanitarian aid to the British Red Cross, Oxfam and War Child. Oxfam is affiliated with relief efforts for Gaza and Yemen, while their emergency fund supports Ukraine and the Democratic Republic of Congo. You can find out more here.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read | Blackpink's Jisoo donates YouTube channel's earnings to Save the Children NGO

The first 2024 Glastonbury Festival Lineup revealed:

Pyramid Stage:

Dua Lipa

Coldplay

SZA

Shania Twain

LCD Soundsystem

Little Simz

Burna Boy

PJ Harvey

Cyndi Lauper

Michael Kiwanuka

Janelle Monae

K-pop group Seventeen

Paul Heaton

Keane

Paloma Faith

Olivia Dean

Ayra Starr

Other Stage:

Idles

Disclosure

The National

D-Block Europe

The Streets

Two Door Cinema Club

Anne-Marie

Camila Cabello

Avril Lavigne

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bloc Party

The Last Dinner Party

Nothing But Thieves

Confidence Man

Headie One

West Holts Stage:

Jungle

Jessie Ware

Justice

Heilung

Masego

Nia Archives

Danny Brown

Black Pumas

Brittany Howard

Sugababes

Nitin Sawhney

Jordan Rakei

Asha Puthli

Noname

Corinne Bailey Rae

Steel Pulse

Squid

Sofia Kourtesis

Woodsies Stage:

Jamie XX

Gossip

James Blake

Sampha

Sleaford Mods

Romy

Declan McKenna

Yard Act

Arlo Parks

Alvvays

Fat White Family

Blondshell

Kenya Grace

Soccer Mommy

Remi Wolf

Mannequin Pussy

NewDad

High Vis

Kneecap

The Park Stage:

Fontaines D.C.

Peggy Gou

London Grammar

King Krule

Orbital

Ghetts

Aurora

The Breeders

Mount Kimbie

Dexys

Lankum

Baxter Dury

This Is The Kit

Arooj Aftab

Mdou Moctar

The Mary Wallopers

Otoboke Beaver

Barry Can't Swim

Bar Italia

Some other artists in the lineup are Honey Dijon, DJ Spen, Eliza Rose, Bonono, Skream & Benga, Faithless and Flowerovlove, among many others and more stage and performance areas to be announced soon.