K-pop band Seventeen makes history with 2024 Glastonbury Festival Lineup reveal; Dua Lipa, Coldplay, others to headline
2024 Glastonbury Festival's first wave of lineup announcements rolled out, with K-pop group Seventeen, Dua Lipa, Coldplay and others as leading music acts.
Glastonbury Festival returns to Worthy Farm, Pilton, England, from June 26 to 30, 2024. The first wave of lineup introductions announce Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain as headliners ready to spotlight the Pyramid Stage. Alongside them, boy band Seventeen becomes the first K-pop group to grace the main event. This historical landmark comes just a day after the 13-member group was introduced as one of the eye-grabbing headliners of the 2024 Lollapalooza Berlin. Moreover, Coldplay will make its own history by becoming the first musical act to headline the main stage five times since their first Glasto outing in 2002.
While the British music fest's tickets are soldout, the platform is offering fans one last chance to win 20 pairs of special prize draws. Money raised through this medium will extend emergency funds in support of people afflicted by global conflicts. The Crowdfunder platform will donate humanitarian aid to the British Red Cross, Oxfam and War Child. Oxfam is affiliated with relief efforts for Gaza and Yemen, while their emergency fund supports Ukraine and the Democratic Republic of Congo. You can find out more here.
Also read | Blackpink's Jisoo donates YouTube channel's earnings to Save the Children NGO
The first 2024 Glastonbury Festival Lineup revealed:
Pyramid Stage:
- Dua Lipa
- Coldplay
- SZA
- Shania Twain
- LCD Soundsystem
- Little Simz
- Burna Boy
- PJ Harvey
- Cyndi Lauper
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Janelle Monae
- K-pop group Seventeen
- Paul Heaton
- Keane
- Paloma Faith
- Olivia Dean
- Ayra Starr
Other Stage:
- Idles
- Disclosure
- The National
- D-Block Europe
- The Streets
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Anne-Marie
- Camila Cabello
- Avril Lavigne
- Bombay Bicycle Club
- Bloc Party
- The Last Dinner Party
- Nothing But Thieves
- Confidence Man
- Headie One
West Holts Stage:
- Jungle
- Jessie Ware
- Justice
- Heilung
- Masego
- Nia Archives
- Danny Brown
- Black Pumas
- Brittany Howard
- Sugababes
- Nitin Sawhney
- Jordan Rakei
- Asha Puthli
- Noname
- Corinne Bailey Rae
- Steel Pulse
- Squid
- Sofia Kourtesis
Woodsies Stage:
- Jamie XX
- Gossip
- James Blake
- Sampha
- Sleaford Mods
- Romy
- Declan McKenna
- Yard Act
- Arlo Parks
- Alvvays
- Fat White Family
- Blondshell
- Kenya Grace
- Soccer Mommy
- Remi Wolf
- Mannequin Pussy
- NewDad
- High Vis
- Kneecap
The Park Stage:
- Fontaines D.C.
- Peggy Gou
- London Grammar
- King Krule
- Orbital
- Ghetts
- Aurora
- The Breeders
- Mount Kimbie
- Dexys
- Lankum
- Baxter Dury
- This Is The Kit
- Arooj Aftab
- Mdou Moctar
- The Mary Wallopers
- Otoboke Beaver
- Barry Can't Swim
- Bar Italia
Some other artists in the lineup are Honey Dijon, DJ Spen, Eliza Rose, Bonono, Skream & Benga, Faithless and Flowerovlove, among many others and more stage and performance areas to be announced soon.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.