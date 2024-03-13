Blackpink's Jisoo donates YouTube channel's earnings to Save the Children NGO

Blackpink's Jisoo has kept her promise as she continues with her commitment towards social causes. The K-pop icon had earlier pledged to donate the proceeds from her newly established YouTube channel to charity. Jisoo created the YouTube channel on her 28th birthday in January 3, 2023. On March 12, 2024, the South Korean singer-actor revealed Save the Children as charity of her choice. The UK based international NGO focuses on uplifting the lives of children globally. (Also Read: Blackpink's Jisoo, Seventeen's Mingyu at Dior's Paris Fashion Week Show: Watch) Blackpink's Jisoo donates YouTube channel earnings to support children's mangrove project.

Jisoo donates YouTube channel earnings for mangrove forest restoration

Ever since its launch on January 2023, Jisoo aka Kim Ji-soo's YouTube channel hit a record 4.99 million subscribers. The earnings from channel views will be funded to support the children's mangrove project. It's aimed at mangrove forest restoration in Vietnam Ca Mau province.

In February 2024, the K-pop singer launched the official portal of her own agency, BLISSOO. The website's mission statement states, “BLISSOO is JISOO's new label, a combination of BLISS, symbolizing complete happiness, and JISOO, an artist whose charm unfolds like a precious gift. Transcending the boundaries of genres and fields, our mission is to share the happiness that JISOO creates in her own unique way.”

Jisoo to make her acting comeback soon

Jisoo recently made her debut at the Dior’s show in the Paris Fashion Week 2024 as the luxury house's global brand ambassador. She is also geared up to make her comeback with the Zombie drama series Influenza co-starring Park Jeong Min, Kim Joon Han, Kim Chan Hyung, and Lee Hak Joo. The South Korean actress also has a movie in pipeline titled Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint featuring Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, Shin Seung-ho, Jung Sung-il, Park Ho-san, and Choi Young-joon in crucial roles.

