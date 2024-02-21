BLACKPINK's Jisoo unveils her solo agency BLISSOO, launches official website

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member Jisoo has announced the launch of her solo agency BLISSOO. As the 29-year-old singer embarks this stepping stone in her career, she also unveiled the official website for her brand new label. The launch was made public on social media by Jisoo News on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, February 21. BLACKPINK star Jisoo has launched her solo agency BLISSOO(Instagram/ Jisoo)

Jisoo launches her own label BLISSOO

While the website link is currently unavailable, the screenshots taken from the site were shared on social media. According to the screengrabs, the BLISSOO website says, “Jisoo who debuted as a member of BLACKPINK in 2016, now seeks to establish her own identity, amplifying her influence beyond the realms of music.”

The description further adds, “With her unique allure, Jisso's evolving journey as a mutlifaceted artist continues to captivate many, unfolding seamlessly in the present moment.” A statement shared on X, formerly Twitter states that BLISSOO “houses the alluring artist Jisoo in a special place like a gift box containing Jisoo’s absolute happiness.”

The statement also notes that Jisoo “wants to give happiness and joy to her fans with diverse appearances and endless charms.” “We hope that every moment you spend with Jisoo at BLISSOO will be a special and meaningful experience,” it adds.

Fans congratulate Jisoo for launching solo agency

BLACKPINK fans rushed to social media to congratulate the singer. One wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The website opening with a pic of her smiling then the animation of blissoo logo comes in and bliss means pure happiness and behind the blissoo text is a pic of jisoo smiling omg I really do love these details it’s so aesthetically pleasing.”

Another fan said, “I'm a big fan of BLACKPINK and Jisoo. It's great to see her branching out and starting her own label, 'BLISSOO.' I'm excited to see what she has in store for us with this new venture.” One more fan said, “them announcing their own labels in the order of their announcement as members of blackpink.. my girls are all grown and all ceos now..”