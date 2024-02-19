‘BLACKPINK paved the way’ for Coachella K-pop jams? LE SSERAFIM agree, dish about competing against TWICE

On February 19, 2024, LE SSERAFIM members - Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae - released their third mini album, Easy. To commemorate the anticipated 2024 comeback, they live-streamed the record's media showcase, addressing several questions about their musical identity, future and industry competition. LE SSERAFIM members pose for their 3rd mini album, EASY.(Instagram / le_sserafim)

Sakura highlighted the meaningful depths of their new album, incorporating their “honest and personal stories”. On the other hand, Yunjin hoped that Easy would break the Billboard Hot 100 record as Chaewon added that their brand new hit “slays”. The wide-ranging conversations took the shape of a box of chocolates, with fans not knowing what would hit them next. Yet the quintet stood their ground even through stormy inquiries and delivered admirable answers.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

LE SSERAFIM Easy Album Showcase

LE SSERAFIM on BLACKPINK and their upcoming Coachella show

BLACKPINK may be a tough act to follow, especially with the quartet being the first Korean act to headline Coachella. While the historic landmark had to be inevitably created by someone, LE SSERAFIM members will become the proud legacy carriers when they take the North American music festival's stage at Magic of Lights at Empire Polo Club on April 13 and 20, 2024.

Their media showcase eventually led to the upcoming LE SSERAFIM Coachella 2024 future as they expressed their thoughts on the fortunate opportunity. In addition to voicing their excitement, they also harkened back to last year's BLACKPINK Coachella show, which left them “blown away”.

Also read: BLACKPINK Jennie, Jisoo maintain Feb brand rankings, TWICE Jihyo moves up

K-pop fans were delighted to see the group honouring BLACKPINK's contribution to the music scene. “Giving credit where credit is due. we love to see it," wrote a Twitterati. Another chimed in: “Blackpink paved the way”.

With the surreal opportunity knocking at their door, they've taken it in stride even though it “hasn't really hit” them yet, as Chaewon said. She added: “We believe this is an opportunity to spread LE SSERAFIM's name all over the world”.

LE SSERAFIM on competing with other groups on album charts

A reporter asked about their album-chart competition with “TWICE and other groups doing well”. To which Kazuha arose to the situation. Instead of feeding into the crossfire drama, she talked about being “lucky to be able to promote [their] album with a lot of other wonderful artists at the same time”.

While acknowledging the importance of the rising chart numbers and all that they can learn from their fellow competitors, she remained keener about putting on a show for the fans. “We just want to show our message”, concluded Kazuha.

It feels like yesterday when the LE SSERAFIM members took to the global stage as promising rookies with a song that best describes their reliable resolve - Fearless. The grand leap of character development they've displayed since their debut in 2022 aptly says a lot about them.