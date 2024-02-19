LE SSERAFIM's music video for new single EASY sends fans into frenzy | Watch

South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM have released their third mini album, EASY, along with a music video for its title track. The five-member K-pop band unveiled the video on Monday, February 19, at 6 pm KST. This marks their first musical endeavour since May 2023, when they released their first full-length album, Unforgiven. LE SSERAFIM release their third studio album EASY, along with music video for the title track(X, formerly Twitter)

LE SSERAFIM drop third mini album Easy

The group comprises five female K-pop idols- Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Their latest album also consists of five tracks, including the title track, Easy, which fits well into the likes of trap music. Other songs in the tracklist include Good Bones, Swan Song, Smart, and We Got So Much. The album is a perfect representation of the group's versatility, with various genres across tracks.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The group announced EASY during a showcase held at Hwajeong Gymnasium of Korea University's Seoul Campus in Seongbuk-gu, saying, “This is an album that focuses on the inner self. It is an album that can show the honest and humane LE SSERAFIM,” per News Naver. Speaking about the title track, Kim said, “When I heard the first verse, I liked it so much that I thought, ‘I tore this song apart,’” per the outlet.

“I didn’t think it was an unfamiliar or new transformation. The essence of each album is to tell the story we want to tell. This time, 'Easy' was the song we found that suited the story we wanted to tell,” she added. Meanwhile, Kazuha noted, “I thought it was hip. I felt strongly addictive as soon as I heard the titles released so far, but I found myself humming and singing along to ‘Easy’ without even realizing it. It has a subtle addictive quality.”

Fans excited for LE SSERAFIM's new album, say they ‘make it look easy’

Following the album's release, fans rushed to social media to share their reactions. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Lesserafim comeback just dropped and omg i love it!!!! Its so diff from their old releases. Its much more chill if u think about lsf but its soooooo addicting i love it fr im so tempted to buy all ver of the album.”

Another fan said, “Congratulations on your comeback, le sserafim! I watched the music video, and the song is really catchy. It doesn't even feel like it's just 3.10 minutes long. I hope the promotion for the song goes well!”