Kelly Clarkson weight loss: Singer reveals pre-diabetic diagnosis led to her shocking transformation

Kelly Clarkson caught significant attention online after her shocking weight loss transformation last year. The 41-year-old singer dropped 41lbs after making healthy eating choices and exercising on a daily basis. Clarkson continues to be a hot topic of discussion when it comes to celebrities who shed pounds without the use of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. In a recent interview, the Stronger singer reflected on the consequences she faced due to an unhealthy lifestyle before she lost weight.

Kelly Clarkson reveals she was ‘pre-diabetic’ before shocking weight loss transformation

During Monday's episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Catch My Breath singer opened up on her pre-diabetic diagnosis. When the guest, Kevin James, complimented her, saying she looked “great,” Clarkson confessed, “Oh, thank you. Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic,” per ENews.

The Underneath the Tree singer continued, “That was literally what happened. I wasn't shocked, I was a tiny bit overweight, so, yeah. But I wasn't shocked by it.” Clarkson then revealed how this was the turning point in life, where she was inspired to “do something about it.”

“But they did, they were like, 'You're pre-diabetic, you're right on the borderline.' I was like, 'But I'm not there yet,'” the Since U Been Gone singer revealed. Earlier this month, Clarkson opened up on her weight loss journey after fans kept inquiring about her methods.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout. I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down,” she told People.

“I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor. A couple years I didn’t. And 90% of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!” Clarkson added.