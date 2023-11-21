How did Kelly Clarkson lose 41 pounds? Singer's weight loss secrets revealed

Kelly Clarkson's recent weight loss transformation has left fans wondering how the Stronger singer managed to drop 40lbs so quickly. Although many have speculated that she might have resorted to weight loss-aiding drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. However, a source close to Clarkson has confirmed that the American singer did not resort to artificial methods, as per OK!. The Since You've Been Gone singer has been flaunting her slim physique, donning trendy outfits one after another on her famous talk show. Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

What is Kelly Clarkson's weight loss secret?

Although many celebrities have recently turned to weight loss assisting injections, Clarkson opted to go the natural way- a strict diet and lots of exercise. According to She Finds, the 41-year-old artist “limited her sugar and carb intake.” The outlet also revealed that Clarkson has struggled with “emotional eating,” especially after her divorce. However, she was persistent in her weight loss journey and followed a healthy routine consisting of a strict and balanced diet along with plenty of exercise.

“She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine,” the insider as per the outlet added. Moreover, they also revealed that the Because of You singer “feels amazing” after losing “about 40 pounds.” Clarkson's physique changes were first noticed by fans back in July. At that time, an insider told Radar Online that she had lost 15 lbs. The source also revealed during that period, “She is finally back on a healthy eating plan, and it's already starting to show.” “She's on a regimented, balanced diet that's low on carbs and calories but high on protein,” it added.

Fans in awe over Kelly Clarkson's transformation

Soon after Clarkson's weight loss transformation was made public, fans flocked to social media to express their astonishment over the singer's toned physique. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “She looks really good.. now if she just exercises she’ll be alright.. She probably gained a lot of weight from her stressful divorce..” Another said, “She looks good again! Heck I was concerned about the weight gain.” One more expressed, “She looks great.”