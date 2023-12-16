Kelly Clarkson is a double Daytime Emmy Awards winner again this year

Continuing her winning streak at the Daytime Emmy Awards, Kelly Clarkson bagged two honours this year. The prestigious ceremony was initially slated to take place in June. However, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it was delayed up until now. While the nominations were announced back in April, the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards aired on CBS on Friday, December 15. Clarkson won Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series for The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly Clarkson performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Kelly Clarkson's Daytime Emmys winning streak

Although the hosts of “entertainment” and “informative” shows competed against each other, the Stronger singer won the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series host award. She has won the title for four consecutive years.

Likewise, Clarkson's talk show emerged victorious against returning nominees like The Drew Barrymore Show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, and Today With Hoda and Jenna. The 41-year-old singer has won seven Daytime Emmy Awards over her series' first four seasons.

Kelly Clarkson shares a Thank You note

Clarkson was not present at the ceremony for the second year in a row. However, she expressed her gratitude via a social media post. She wrote to the Daytime Emmys, “Thank you so much!!! I am so proud of my whole team for our wins tonight!! Thank you to all of the people that started this show with us and to all of those who joined us this season!”

She continued, “Thank you to all of the guests and fans that take time out of their lives and schedules to come hang with us! We are beyond blessed, and grateful, and so thankful for our new family and friends at 30 Rock who have been so supportive of our new home.” Her fans flooded the comment section to congratulate Clarkson on her victory.