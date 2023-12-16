close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Tv / Kelly Clarkson is a double Daytime Emmy Awards winner again this year

Kelly Clarkson is a double Daytime Emmy Awards winner again this year

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 16, 2023 06:04 PM IST

Kelly Clarkson has won the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for four consecutive years

Continuing her winning streak at the Daytime Emmy Awards, Kelly Clarkson bagged two honours this year. The prestigious ceremony was initially slated to take place in June. However, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it was delayed up until now. While the nominations were announced back in April, the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards aired on CBS on Friday, December 15. Clarkson won Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly Clarkson performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Kelly Clarkson performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

ALSO READ: Celebrity weight loss secrets: Kelly Clarkson, Adele, Ed Sheeran and more

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Kelly Clarkson's Daytime Emmys winning streak

Although the hosts of “entertainment” and “informative” shows competed against each other, the Stronger singer won the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series host award. She has won the title for four consecutive years.

Likewise, Clarkson's talk show emerged victorious against returning nominees like The Drew Barrymore Show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, and Today With Hoda and Jenna. The 41-year-old singer has won seven Daytime Emmy Awards over her series' first four seasons.

ALSO READ: How did Kelly Clarkson lose 41 pounds? Singer's weight loss secrets revealed

Kelly Clarkson shares a Thank You note

Clarkson was not present at the ceremony for the second year in a row. However, she expressed her gratitude via a social media post. She wrote to the Daytime Emmys, “Thank you so much!!! I am so proud of my whole team for our wins tonight!! Thank you to all of the people that started this show with us and to all of those who joined us this season!”

She continued, “Thank you to all of the guests and fans that take time out of their lives and schedules to come hang with us! We are beyond blessed, and grateful, and so thankful for our new family and friends at 30 Rock who have been so supportive of our new home.” Her fans flooded the comment section to congratulate Clarkson on her victory.

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out