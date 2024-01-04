How did Kelly Clarkson lose weight? Singer finally reveals her weight loss secrets

After months and months of speculations about her shocking transformation, Kelly Clarkson has finally decided to reveal her weight loss secrets. In an interview with People, the 41-year-old singer gets candid about starting afresh as a single mother in New York City. Clarkson shares two children, daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Kelly Clarkson performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Kelly Clarkson's life as a single mother in NYC

Following her tumultuous divorce with Blackstock, Los Angeles wasn't a home to her anymore. Opening up on her move to New York City amid the fifth season of her hit talk show, Clarkson said, “I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start.”

“We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either. For the past few years, I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break,” she revealed.

The Medicine singer also revealed how her leisure days mainly involve going on a stroll around the city along with her children. “We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum,” Clarkson said.

How did Kelly Clarkson lose so much weight?

The Since U Been Gone singer made headline after headline in 2023 for dropping 41 pounds. Her shocking weight loss transformation gave rise to speculations from many. However, Clarkson has finally revealed her secrets, putting an end to Ozempic rumours.

While talking about her new-found habit of walking around the city, Clarkson explained that “it is quite the workout.” She continued, “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

Clarkson also explained how she eats a balanced diet, emphasising the importance of protein-rich food. She also admitted that she has finally started listening to her doctor.

“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!” she said.