Kelly Clarkson flaunts weight loss in chic leather dress, fans rave about her ‘goddess-like appearance’

Kelly Clarkson’s dramatic weight loss transformation has left everyone stunned. The American singer, songwriter, and author was recently seen flaunting her slim figure in an uber-cool chick leather minidress and fans cannot stop gushing over the appearance. The former American Idol contestant’s black jumpsuit-dress, when paired with black stiletto shoes, accentuated her curves and gave her an incredibly fashionable appearance. Clarkson recently shocked everyone by dropping forty pounds in a short period of time. The singer of the Since You've Been Gone has been flaunting her slim body with confidence on her well-known talk show. Kelly Clarkson show(Instagram)

Kelly Clarkson stuns in leather dress post weight loss

On Monday, November 27, the singer made a statement in a stylish black leather jumpsuit at the episode of her talk show. In an Instagram photo, Kelly offered a glimpse of the next episode in which she was expecting to engage in a conversation with actor Kevin Bacon and Saturday Night Live's Ego Nwodim.

Kevin and Ego looked suave in gray blazers, black button-down shirt, and a midnight blue dress with a high slit respectively, but Kelly was the real star. Her 'goddess-like' look enthralled fans, and her incredible transition left everyone speechless.

A fan wrote “You look absolutely gorgeous!!!", while others said “oh Kelly you are totally killing it”, “I still can’t believe its you rocking that gorgeous fits”, “you should wear more black dress”.

How did Kelly Clarkson shed weight?

Not only did the singer undergo a weight loss transformation but completely revamped her look while sporting a new hairstyle as well. Clarkson chose the natural route, which involves a rigorous diet and a lot of exercise. As revealed by She Finds, the artist “limited her sugar and carb intake.” They further stated “She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine.” According to a few insiders, Kelly has finally returned to having a healthy eating palate after going through an extremely difficult period brought on by her divorce and other circumstances.