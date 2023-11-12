Timothée Chalamet sings Willy Wonka's Pure Imagination with a twist for his Saturday Night Live opening monologue

Timothée Chalamet returned to host the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, just as the SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end. According to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor performed a remixed version of the track Pure Imagination, which is an iconic song from 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. He also talked about how he will now be able to talk about his upcoming projects, which include Wonka and Dune 2. (Also read: Timothee Chalamet reveals Tom Cruise sent him ‘most wonderfully inspiring email’ after Dune. Here's what he said) Timothée Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live.

Timothée's opening monologue

In his opening monologue, the actor began, “Up until two days ago, and I know this is what we were all thinking about, actors couldn’t talk about their movies. The only thing I was allowed to talk about is that I have a commercial coming out. It’s an ad for a perfume, directed by Martin Scorsese... It’s like we’re all returning to this magical world where actors can once again talk about their projects."

During this time, the tune of Pure Imagination begins to play in the background. He starts to sing, and the line goes, 'Come with me and you’ll be in a world of shameless self-promotion!' He then breaks out and says, 'It’s OK, I can say … that my new film Wonka is out in theaters December 15th.' The next line goes, 'If you want to view a 3 1/2-hour film, go see Killers of the Flower Moon, or just wait for part two of Dune. Just make sure before to use the bathroom.'

Apart from this rendition, the actor was joined by SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez in rapping to a number called “I got a baby face," with loud cheers from the audience.

More details

Dune: Part Two, which was delayed from its November release owing to the actor's strike, will now release on March 15 next year. It stars Zendaya and Timothée in a sci-fi sequel based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel about an intergalactic battle to control a precious resource. The first instalment, released in 2021 during the pandemic, generated $402 million at the global box office.

Meanwhile, Wonka is set for a pre-holiday release on December 8. The adaptation also stars Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant.

