Timothee Chalamet reveals Tom Cruise sent him ‘most wonderfully inspiring email’ after Dune. Here's what he said

Tom's email to Tim

Timothee recalled that Tom sent him “the most wonderfully inspiring” email after meeting him post the wrap of Dune: Part One. The mail included a list of stuntmen Tom recommended Timothee trained from before he started Dune: Part Two.

“He basically said, in Old Hollywood, you would be getting dance training and fight training, and nobody is going to hold you to that standard today. So it’s up to you. The email was really like a war cry," Timothee said.

Tim watched Top Gun 8 times

In the same interview, Timothee revealed that he's a huge fan of Tom. So much so that he saw his airplane thriller Top Gun: Maverick eight times, while shooting for Dune: Part Two. He even booked an entire cinema hall for a crew screening.

“Top Gun was just hugely inspiring to me last summer when we were making Dune. Some of the crew were kind of scoffing at going, but I just thought it was one of the greatest films I’ve ever seen," Timothee added.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is the sequel to Tony Scott's 1986 blockbuster, which also starred Tom as Maverick, a US navy aviator. The sequel released 36 years after the first part and earned $1.5 billion at the box office. Tom was last seen in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One earlier this year, the seventh instalment in his popular spy thriller franchise.

Timothee will be next seen in Paul King's musical fantasy Wonka, slated to release in Indian cinemas on December 8.

