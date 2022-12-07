Winter breakfast recipes: 5 tasty protein-rich foods to start your day with

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and more so in winter as your body has to produce enough heat to keep the body warm. Your first meal of the day is the perfect opportunity to fill your body with the right nutrients and set the tone for the rest of the day. There is no dearth of healthy seasonal ingredients like green leafy vegetables like mustard and spinach, citrus fruits like amla and oranges, at this time of the year. You also have an improved appetite which encourages you to try different kinds of foods during winters unlike summer when the intense heat affects your digestive health. So, stock your kitchen with all the immunity-boosting ingredients and try a new breakfast recipe every day to enjoy winter season even more. (Also read: Arthritis: Best breakfast recipes for people with arthritis)

"Change in climate do effect our health conditions due to fall in immunity. Our immune systems are made up of amino acids which are the building blocks of proteins. It is proven that poor intake of dietary proteins will impair the immune function leading to various infections. Having a balanced diet with good sources of proteins, anti-inflammatory foods can help in fighting various winter related illnesses," says Susmita, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bellandur, Bangalore.

Susmita also shares 4 protein-rich winter breakfast recipes that will help you warm up your cold mornings.

1. DIL MOONG CHEELA WITH AMLA CHUTNEY

Ingredients:

Rice - 1 cup

Moong dal - 1/2 cup

Urad dal - 1/2 cup

Fenugreek seeds - 1/4 teaspoons

Washed and chopped dil leaves - 1/2 cup

Green chilies - 1 no

Onions chopped small - 5 no

Salt - to taste

Oil as required

Instructions:

1. Wash rice, moong dal, urad dal and fenugreek seeds and soak for 8 hrs.

2. Drain the water and blend the mix with dil leaves, green chilies, and onions into smooth paste. Add water as required.

3. Transfer the mix into a bowl and let it ferment for 6 hours.

4. Add salt for taste and prepare thin crispy dosa.

5. It can be paired with Amla chutney.

This recipe is good source with proteins, iron and paired with vitamin c rich Amla chutney. Due to low quantity of carbohydrates, this recipe can be used for weight loss and diabetes as well

All age group including expecting mothers, lactating mothers and children can have this recipe for breakfast.

2. SPINACH MUSHROOM OMELETTTE

Ingredients:

Whole eggs - 3 no

Mushroom - 1/4 cup

Onion - 2 small

Salt & pepper as per taste

Spinach - 1/4 cup

Chilies - 2 no

Oil- 2 teaspoon

Instructions:

1. Take the eggs in bowl and whisk it with pepper, salt and chili to get creamy texture.

2. To a heated pan add oil and add the chopped onions, mushrooms and sauté. Add spinach and let it cook for 4-5 mins.

3. Add the egg mixture and let it cook for 5 min on medium flame on both sides. Once cooked serve it hot.

This recipe is complete with all the nutrients like Vitamin D and B12 as well. The spinach adds folates, iron and potassium making the food complete breakfast recipe.

Sautéed veggies or salad can be added to go with this delicious omelette.

3. THE ORANGE PUNCH

Ingredients

Ripped papaya - 1/4 cup

Carrot - 1/2 no

Fresh Orange/Musambi pulpy juice - 1 cup

Ginger - 1/2 teaspoon

Fresh turmeric - 1/2 teaspoon

Mixed seeds of choice - 2 teaspoon

Instructions:

1. Blend all the ingredients till smooth paste.

2. Sieve it if needed. Serve at room temperature.

This healthy drink is loaded with carotenoids and antioxidants while having low calorie count. Turmeric adds to the anti-inflammatory properties of the juice. Add a teaspoon of honey if required.

4. MILLET BANANA SMOOTHIE

Ingredients

Millet/Ragi powder- 3 tablespoon

5 dates - seedless and soaked in milk

Bananas - 2 no, big

Low fat milk - 1.5cup

Water - ½ cup

Instructions:

1. Take ragi and mix it with milk without forming any lumps. Boil the mixture for 2 minutes and let it cool.

2. Add dates and banana to the remaining milk and blend it.

3. Add the Ragi mix to the blender and blend the entire mix to smooth.

4. Serve it warm or in room temperature.

Ragi and milk are rich with calcium and potassium which promotes weight loss. This healthy drink can be an alternate to your junk snacks.

