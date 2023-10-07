Is Ozempic healthy? Here are 5 experts giving their views

Ozempic drug has been in the limelight lately, with several celebrities being accused of taking the prescription drug to aid in weight loss. Ozempic is a Type 2 diabetes medication, which is prescribed to patients for managing blood glucose levels. Being a prescription drug, it is not meant to be used by those not suffering from the disease. This drug gained fame, especially on the internet after reports about its ability to induce weight loss circulated. Ever since, there has been a lot of buzz around the drug and many have been eyeing it to shed some pounds. FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Ozempic, a semaglutide injection drug used for treating type 2 diabetes made by Novo Nordisk, is seen at a Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S. March 29, 2023. (REUTERS)

However, it is important to note that using Ozempic leads to some side effects such as constipation, diarrhoea, altered taste, and acute pancreatitis. In diabetic patients, the side effects may also involve weak vision and other eye-sight-related problems. Presently, there are global shortages of Ozempic due to its increasing popularity, leaving diabetics in dire need of the drug unable to use it.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is an injectable medicine, which is typically only taken once a week. It causes the body to produce more insulin, which helps in escorting into the cells of the body, where it's used for energy. Ozempic aids in weight loss by sending signals to the brain to eat less and store less. It slows the movement of food, leading to a feeling of satiety.

What do experts say?

About the current Ozempic trend, Dr. Rekha Kumar, a New York City-based endocrinologist said, “People are talking about them because there is a trend of celebrities and influencers increasingly turning to off-label use of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic for weight loss by people who are not obese or diabetic,” as per Healthline. Rekha added that it is not only irresponsible for people to use Ozempic for weight loss but also interferes with the possibility of the drug reaching those who actually need it.

A Philadelphia-based physician, Dr. Charlie Seltzer noted that the drug is “only approved for diabetes.” Charlie further explained that semaglutide is approved for weight loss under the trade name Wegovy, adding that Ozempic “does nothing magical to metabolism.” According to Charlie, it merely suppresses the feeling of hunger.

Back in October 2022, Elon Musk claimed that Wegovy helped him in losing weight.

Dr. Angela Fitch, the president of the Obesity Medicine Association explained that Obesity is a “lifelong chronic disease for most people and should be treated in a compassionate and comprehensive patient-centered way." Angela went on to say that Obesity is a complex disease that includes many factors and diet and exercise are the primary recommendations that are made to those who suffer from it.

However, about the use of Ozempic in obesity patients, Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, an associate professor of medicine and paediatrics at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School says, “You will likely not have any issues as the medication can last in the system for up to eight weeks.” Fatima explains how in certain cases, the drug is prescribed to those who respond well to it. Fatima further said, “For patients who are responders to these medications, we would recommend that [they] should stay on these indefinitely,” as per Women's Health.

Another expert who weighed in on the usage of Ozempic is Dr. Mitchell Roslin, a bariatric surgeon at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital. Mitchell explained that after using Ozempic for a long period of time, some patients may reach a plateau. “No matter the [weight loss] treatment, you will reach a new weight. The stronger the treatment, the longer it takes to reach that new weight,” Mitchell said.

Celebrities who use Ozempic

Although it may seem like those who use Ozempic as a weight loss drug may not be vocal about it, there are some celebrities who have openly spoken about using it. Stars like Oprah Winfrey, Tracy Morgan, Amy Schumer, Lauren Manzo, Emily Simpson, and Jessica Simpson have revealed using Ozempic as a weight loss aid.

Recently, amid Ozempic shortage, Elon Musk took to X, formerly Twitter to talk about the drug.

