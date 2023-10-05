News / World News / Diabetes drug Ozempic burns Texas professor's genitals and butt, causes skin to fall off on the toilet

Diabetes drug Ozempic burns Texas professor's genitals and butt, causes skin to fall off on the toilet

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Oct 05, 2023 12:20 AM IST

Texas professor suffers severe burns & pain from Ozempic a drug widely known for its weight loss properties.

Maria E. Rosas, a professor in Texas and a long-time sufferer of type 2 diabetes, penned her nightmarish experience with Ozempic, a drug widely known for its weight loss properties in Newsweek. Rosas, an MD from Mexico, hoped the once-a-week injections would simplify her medication routine. "The main reason why I started injecting Ozempic in April 2023 was because it was only a once-a-week injection, and I was tired of taking a lot of medications twice a day for so long," shared Rosas. Little did she know, her decision would lead to severe burns and excruciating pain.

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Ozempic, a semaglutide injection drug used for treating type 2 diabetes made by Novo Nordisk, is seen at a Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S. March 29, 2023. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Ozempic, a semaglutide injection drug used for treating type 2 diabetes made by Novo Nordisk, is seen at a Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S. March 29, 2023. (REUTERS)

Rosas began using Ozempic in April 2023, seeking respite from her two-decade-long struggle with diabetes and the gastrointestinal side effects caused by her previous medication, metformin. Initially, her glucose levels stabilized, but soon after, she experienced excruciating pain. "I noticed a severe, burning pain in my back, shoulders, and arms," she recounted. "I had COVID before that, so I thought it was post-COVID neuropathy pain," she added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Later, in August, an even worse burning pain affected her genital area and buttocks, leaving her with charred skin. "The burning pain in the back never disappeared. But in August, a worse burning pain in my genital area and buttocks appeared," Rosas revealed. “I noticed ‘pieces’ of skin on my toilet seat and on the tissue paper when I cleaned [my genital] area,” she added.

"I panicked because I knew that these adverse effects were not normal," Rosas said. Feeling alarmed and in immense pain, Rosas contacted her doctor, who promptly advised discontinuing Ozempic, citing the drug's less talked about side effects of rashes, itching, or hives.

Rosas didn't stop at that; she reported her situation to Ozempic's customer service and the FDA while researching online to find others facing similar issues. The side effects, as she discovered, were not isolated incidents but part of a pattern of adverse reactions.

"After 20 days, I discontinued the medication and I noticed that I started to heal," shared Rosas. "I still feel a burning sensation in my back, but it's not as bad as before." After completely discontinuing the medication, Rosas is slowly healing, but the pain lingers. "It still hurts when I have to urinate or defecate, and it often starts peeling again because of the friction," she revealed.

Also Read | US Navy to start testing ‘entire warfare force’ for illegal drug use

“Ozempic helped me but I thought I was going to die at one point, because of what was happening to my body.” Despite the drug's effectiveness in controlling her glucose levels, Rosas advises against Ozempic due to its numerous distressing side effects. “It was very good for my glucose levels,” said Rosas. “But I still don’t recommend the use of Ozempic because it has so many adverse effects that worried me and my family.”

Rosas' story sheds light on the darker side of Ozempic, a drug that, despite its touted benefits, has left numerous individuals grappling with severe complications. As investigations into its adverse effects continue, patients are being urged to exercise caution and consult healthcare providers before starting any new medication regimen.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out