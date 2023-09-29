US Navy to start testing ‘entire warfare force’ for illegal drug use

For the very first time U.S. Navy will start testing everyone in Naval Special Warfare, for the use of illegal performance-enhancing drugs, that are believed to be widely used in the higher ranks. U.S. Navy will start testing everyone in Naval Special Warfare, for the use of illegal performance-enhancing drugs, that are believed to be widely used in the higher ranks.

For generations now, top athletes have entered the Navy but have never been tested for illegal steroids and other drugs. However, the Navy has decided the time for change is now.

On Friday, Naval Special Warfare, which oversees the SEALs, announced that starting in November, it would begin force-wide random testing for performance-enhancing drugs, or P.E.D.s.

This move was inspired a year after the death of a sailor in the SEAL's tough selection course revealed the use of steroids and other banned substances following which all students at the course were tested for the same.

Now this area has expanded over to testing the entire warfare force of 9,000 including SEALs and combat boat crews.

An Army spokesman stated that they were “actively seeking” to start similar testing programs for the Army, Air Force and Marines.

Rear Adm. Keith Davids, the commander of Naval Special Warfare, delivered a message to the force on Friday addressing the decision, “My intent is to ensure every N.S.W. teammate operates at their innate best while preserving the distinguished standards of excellence that define N.S.W..”

“Without the supervision of a qualified medical professional, prohibited P.E.D. use can lead to injury, long-term health issues or death.”

Regular random testing of 15% of the force will be carried out each month along with surprise unit-wide tests.

In 2017, Brandon Caserta enrolled in the SEAL selection training. A few days later, he informed his parents that drug use was pervasive there. He told his parents that many of the drug users singled him out for additional problems in the already taxing course and tormented and hazed him. He eventually left school after becoming hurt. His suicide occurred a year later.

His parents had been urging the Navy and Congress to change the selection process for years.

Because of all the medications, Brandon had the possibility to try again, but he decided against it, according to his father, Patrick Caserta, in an interview. This should level the playing field, I hope. Men may need to put in more effort, but ideally, they get better SEALs out of it."