Mumbaikars to witness three K-pop bands perform in Korean festival over weekend

There has been a growing appreciation for Korean culture in India with food, music, films and serials from South Korea gaining popularity. People have truly been bitten by the Korean bug. If you too want to experience this South Asian culture in all its glory, a Korean festival will take place in the city today. Titled K-Town Festival, it will take place on February 17 at Dublin Square, Phoenix MarketCity, Kurla. Blackswan, an all-girl Korean pop band

Try on a Hangbok, the traditional clothing of Koreans or partake in a fun Norebang, which is Korean Karaoke. Indulge in mouth-watering food, including Gimbaps, Tteokbokki, Baos, Japche and Ramen Bowls, along with fermented foods like kvass, kimchi and beetkvass.

Along with this, K-Pop bands BlackSwan, GreatGuys and Ablue will be performing as well. An all-girl band, BlackSwan, features non-Korean members, Sriya from India, Fatou from Belgium, Leia and Gabi from Brazil, and NVee from the USA. “Excited” to perform in Mumbai, this will mark their second visit to India. Fatou says, “We are finally visiting Mumbai. India is very special to us because it is the home country of our member Sriya.”

Great Guys, an eight-member South Korean boy band, will have three of its performers — Ho Reyong, Baekgyeol, and Donghwi take to the stage to perform. Donghwi is “looking forward” to the festival and shares, “This will be my first performance in India. And even though it's a short time, I want to try the traditional Indian food and experience the culture of India.”

The third K-pop band performing at the festival is ABlue, which consists of six members. Formed around two years ago, the people in the band can sing, dance and write songs. Only six of its band mates, WinL, Wonjun, Seongsoo, ON, YOU, and Sukjun are set to make the city swoon. Seongsoo says, “It's our first time in India and we are so happy to meet and perform for our Indian BLUEVERY’s in person.”