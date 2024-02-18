BLACKPINK Jennie, Jisoo maintain Feb brand rankings, TWICE Jihyo moves up

Following the trail of the previously released boy group member list, the February brand reputation rankings for girl group members have also been released. The Korean Business Research Institute mapped a big data chart from January 18 to February 18 that analysed the consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness markers of 655 Kpop girl group members. TWICE Jihyo's brand has risen significantly since January as she settled in third place. BLACKPINK members, who've been generating quite the traction with their solo endeavours, also maintained their posts in the Top 30. Jennie and Jihyo make it to the Top 5 of February girl group member rankings.(Instagram)

February girl group member brand reputation rankings

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon topped the Feb brand rankings index. The Korean Business Research Institute study revealed that high-ranking phrases associated with her included “To.X”, referring to her fifth mini-album that was released in November 2023. Her recent Welcome to Samdal-ri OST Dream also caught quite the attention. As the “digital chart queen”, Taeyeon scored 92.49% positive reactions.

BLACKPINK members' Feb brand rankings

Although the K-pop quartet has renewed their group contract with entertainment agency YG, their solo paths have diversified. The members have been busy fleshing out their solo artistic chapters, with Jennie and Lisa kicking off the new year by launching their exclusive labels and Rosé set to follow suit. On the contrary, Jisoo has taken the Korean acting industry by storm.

As for their individual brand rankings, these factors have significantly translated into numbers. BLACKPINK Jennie, aka Jennie Kim, secured the safe second place, whereas Jisoo held her position at the fifth spot. Next on the list, Lisa Manobal sat at the 19th position, with Rose in at the 22nd.

TWICE Jihyo comes in strong

Park Ji Hyo has held up the good game in the media ever since her solo debut with Killin' Me Good in August 2023. With the recent TWICE 2024 comeback, she's taken a leap; her score has recorded a 50.20% increase since January.

Top 30 rankings