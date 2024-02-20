Navalny's wife Yulia's X account briefly suspended, netizens ponder who's side Elon Musk is on

Billionaire Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday briefly suspended the account of Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who died in Arctic prison. In this image taken from video released by Navalny Team on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gives a video message. (AP)

A message on Navalnaya's handle read: "X suspends accounts which violate the X rules".

Meanwhile, Navalny's spokesperson retweeted a screenshot of the suspended X account. However, X restored Navalnaya's account without clearing why it was suspended in the first place.

Elon Musk was named by Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation in a post that inquired as to "exactly which rules were violated" by Navalnaya. X hasn't issued any statement on the incident so far.

Netizens accuse Elon Musk of siding with Putin

As soon as the reports of Navalny's wife X account suspension went viral on social media, many X users questioned Musk's silence over Putin critic's death and even asked “whose side Musk is on”.

“Twitter has suspended the account of Alexey Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya. She just created the account yesterday, when she announced she would continue the work of her husband. If you were wondering who’s side @elonmusk is on..Now you know,” one X user wrote.

“And that is self declared free speech absolutist Elon Musk,” another user commented.

Third user said: “Anyone surprised? I am not. Elon long time isn't hiding anymore that he is Kremlin asset.”

“Elon prefered talk about Gonzalo Lira than Navalny' death. No wonder why,” another chimed in.

Navalny's widow calls on Russians to fight against Putin for freedom

The 47-year-old Navalny was serving a 19-year prison sentence when he breathed his last on Friday in an Arctic penal colony.

International outrage followed the announcement of death, with numerous political figures blaming Putin for the anti-corruption activist's passing. On Monday, Navalnaya declared that she suspected Putin had assassinated her husband and that she would carry on his battle for a free Russia.

Before her account was temporarily suspended, Navalnaya had uploaded a video message in which she blamed Putin for her husband's death and urged Russians to support her in the fight to secure a free Russia.

Refuting all the allegations, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the reactions from political figures and world leaders as "self-exposing," considering that no forensic medical study has been made public to date..

Russia stated on Monday that "all due actions are being taken" and that an inquiry into Navalny's death is still underway.