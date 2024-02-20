'It is horrible': Nancy Pelosi & Nikki Haley blast Trump for not calling out Putin over Navalny's death

Former US Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley slammed ex-President Donald Trump on Monday for his reaction to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, calling his remarks “beneath the dignity of a human being.” Former U.S. President Donald Trump(REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin critic Navalny died Friday in an Arctic prison, according to the government, in what many believe was a political assassination. Trump first broke his silence on the incident on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, after Democrats and his Republican presidential rival Nikki Haley accused him of ignoring the issue.

Comparing Navalny’s death to his own legal circumstances, Trump did not hold Putin responsible for it like incumbent President Joe Biden and other allies of the United States.

Speaking to the MSNBC “Inside with Jen Psaki” interview on Monday, Pelosi said: “You wonder, what does Putin have on Donald Trump that he always has to be beholden to him, his buddy in vileness?”

“It is so horrible you think. No, somebody must have made this up. Not even Donald Trump could go this far,” she stressed, adding his statement was “beneath the dignity of a human being" and it should disqualify him from running for anything, much less President of the United States.”

Pelosi blasts House GOP leadership for postponing Ukraine funding

Pelosi further chastised the House GOP leadership for postponing Ukraine funding, calling it a "disgrace" that the United States has failed to fund additional support against Russian aggression.

“We will get this done in the house. It’s a disgrace that we haven’t done it yet. People will die every day that we are not supplying the weapons with the distance, with the speed, with the strength that is needed to defeat the Russians," Pelosi asserted.

“And people there know that if anything were to happen in Ukraine — which we must make sure it doesn’t in terms of Russia winning — that other countries are next,” she added.

Haley lambasts Trump for ‘denouncing America’ in response to Navalny’s death

Haley hit out at Trump for likening Navalny’s death to his legal battles.

“Donald Trump could have condemned Vladimir Putin for being a murderous thug,” Haley wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. “Trump could have praised Navalny’s courage. Instead, he stole a page from liberals’ playbook, denouncing America and comparing our country to Russia.”

Biden warns Putin after Navalny's death

Biden lambasted Putin for Navalny's death and warned that there could be consequences, saying he was "not surprised" but "outraged" by the opposition leader's death.

"We don't know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that the death of Nalvany was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did," Biden stated.

"Russian authorities are going to tell their own story," Biden asserted. "But make no mistake. Make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny's death."

The 47-year-old Navalny had been a vocal critic of Putin, and Biden had stated after meeting Putin in Geneva in June 2021 that Nalvany's death might have catastrophic consequences for Putin.