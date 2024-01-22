Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump for confusing Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi: ‘We agree on this much…’

President Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump for confusing Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi. Biden posted a video on X, which highlightsHaley’s comments from a rally on Saturday, January 20, as well as moments from Trump’s rally on Friday, January 19, and from previous rallies. President Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump for confusing Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File, AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

“Last night, Trump is at a rally. And he’s going on and on, mentioning me multiple times as to why I didn’t handle January 6 better. I wasn’t in office then. They’re saying he got confused,” Haley said in the ad.

“He got confused. He got confused and said he was running against Obama. He never ran against Obama. Don’t put our country at risk like this,” she said.

“I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi,” Biden captioned the video.

After Trump named Haley instead of Pelosi in his speech by mistake, Haley took a dig at him and in mental fitness while speakingin Keene. "The concern I have is— I'm not saying anything derogatory—but when you're dealing with the pressures of the presidency, we can't have someone else that we question whether they're mentally fit to do this. We can't,” she said.

Trump, on the other hand, said at a Manchester, New Hampshire rally that he "aced" a cognitive test. "I'll let you know when I go bad. I really think I'll be able to tell you," he said. "I feel my mind is stronger now than it was 25 years ago. Is that possible?"

Ronny Jackson, the White House physician in 2018, administered the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) to Trump at the time. The test is designed to screen for mild cognitive dysfunction. At the time, Trump scored 30 out of 30 on the test, with Jackson saying, “The president is mentally very sharp, very intact.”