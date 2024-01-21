Donald Trump kicks protester out of Manchester rally for calling him ‘dictator’: ‘Get him out’

Former president Donald Trump kicked out a protester during his rally in Manchester on Saturday night, January 20, and blasted questions being raised about his mental health. It was about an hour into his campaign event at the SNHU Arena in Manchester when a man in the crowd shouted, “He's a dictator.” Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at the SNHU Arena on January 20, 2024 in Manchester, New Hampshire (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“Get him out,” Trump said, and security immediately surrounded the man, according to the Daily Mail. He was then removed from the arena. “Now we know that politics is getting serious,” Trump said.

A second man, dressed in a white KKK outfit, was also booted from the site before he could enter the crowd.

Trump slammed Nikki Haley for earlier questioning whether he was mentally fit enough to be president. “I feel my mind is stronger now than it was 25 years ago. Is that possible?” he said. This came shortly after the former president confused Haley with Nancy Pelosi during a speech.

It has been reported that several ticket holders, waiting for several hours in below freezing temperatures, were denied entry to the rally. Some later tried to rush into the building after 6 pm.

"Everyone wants to get in there and see the man," Connecticut resident James Beaudion said, according to CBS News. "I just drove three hours from CT all I got was this Trump scarf."

"I don't think he cares one bit about the citizens of New Hampshire. He will open with a lie, lie every sentence out of his mouth until the end of the evening," New Hampshire resident Catherine Johnson said.

"I could honestly understand why they voted for him in 2016 right, he had no proven track record, you know he was a celebrity, we're a culture that loves that. In 2020 he had proven himself unfit to be President, but I respect the right to have an opinion," Johnson told WBZ.

"I would not vote for that man literally if my life depended on it," Johnson added. "I don't know that I really want to be here, but I love the first in the nation primary and I've been to about 80 events."