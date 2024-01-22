close_game
close_game
News / World News / Us News / Nikki Haley reacts to Ron DeSantis dropping out of presidential race: ‘May the best woman win’

Nikki Haley reacts to Ron DeSantis dropping out of presidential race: ‘May the best woman win’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 22, 2024 06:43 AM IST

“Having said that, it's now one fella and one lady left," Nikki Haley said

Nikki Haley has reacted to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race, saying on Sunday, January 21, “may the best woman win.” The news of DeSantis quitting came as Haley addressed a crowd at Brown's Lobster Pound in Seabrook, New Hampshire, alongside the state's Gov. Chris Sununu.

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley participate in the CNN Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Sheslow Auditorium at Drake University on January 10, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley participate in the CNN Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Sheslow Auditorium at Drake University on January 10, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Haley was met with cheers after she announced that DeSantis had quit. “I want to say to Ron, he ran a great race, he's been a good governor and we wish him well,” Haley said, according to the Daily Mail. “Having said that, it's now one fella and one lady left.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

DeSantis, however, blasted Haley before leaving. He said Trump had his endorsement “because we can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”

Haley also told CNN's Dana Bash that DeSantis did not tell her he had planned to quit. “No, he didn't call or inform me. And, look, this is what the fellows do,” she said. She also said that she “doesn't take politics personally.”

DeSantis announced his decision to quit in a video address, saying, “Following our second place finish in Iowa, we’ve prayed and deliberated on the way forward. If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome — more campaign stops, more interviews I would do it.”

“But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time, and donate their resources, if we don’t have a clear path to victory,”he added. “Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”

Trump told Fox News Digital in a statement that he was “very honored” to have DeSantis’ endorsement. “I look forward to working together with him to beat Joe Biden, who is the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country,” Trump said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On