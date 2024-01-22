Nikki Haley reacts to Ron DeSantis dropping out of presidential race: ‘May the best woman win’

Nikki Haley has reacted to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race, saying on Sunday, January 21, “may the best woman win.” The news of DeSantis quitting came as Haley addressed a crowd at Brown's Lobster Pound in Seabrook, New Hampshire, alongside the state's Gov. Chris Sununu. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley participate in the CNN Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Sheslow Auditorium at Drake University on January 10, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Haley was met with cheers after she announced that DeSantis had quit. “I want to say to Ron, he ran a great race, he's been a good governor and we wish him well,” Haley said, according to the Daily Mail. “Having said that, it's now one fella and one lady left.”

DeSantis, however, blasted Haley before leaving. He said Trump had his endorsement “because we can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”

Haley also told CNN's Dana Bash that DeSantis did not tell her he had planned to quit. “No, he didn't call or inform me. And, look, this is what the fellows do,” she said. She also said that she “doesn't take politics personally.”

DeSantis announced his decision to quit in a video address, saying, “Following our second place finish in Iowa, we’ve prayed and deliberated on the way forward. If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome — more campaign stops, more interviews — I would do it.”

“But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time, and donate their resources, if we don’t have a clear path to victory,”he added. “Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”

Trump told Fox News Digital in a statement that he was “very honored” to have DeSantis’ endorsement. “I look forward to working together with him to beat Joe Biden, who is the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country,” Trump said.