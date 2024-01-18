Nikki Haley forced off New Hampshire campaign trail after father Ajit Singh Randhawa hospitalised

Nikki Haley had to briefly leave her campaign trail on Tuesday night, January 16, to look after her father Ajit Singh Randhawa, who was hospitalised. Her campaign confirmed the news. Haley was in New Hampshire, attending various events. Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Rochester, N.H (AP/PTI)(AP)

The campaign did not reveal more information about Randhawa. He is believed to be in his 90s at present. On Wednesday, Haley returned to New Hampshire for a rally in Rochester. An ABC News reporter who spoke to Haley campaign officials said her father is believed to be “doing OK.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Randhawa hails from India’s northern Punjab region and was a biology professor at Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina, from 1969 until 1998. It is a historically black institution.

“I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. They came to America and settled in a small southern town. My father wore a turban. My mother wore a sari. I was a brown girl in a black and white world,” Haley said of her parents at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

“We faced discrimination and hardship, but my parents never gave into grievance and hate,” she added.

Haley has now turned her attention to New Hampshire after coming third in the Iowa caucuses. As per a CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire, Haley stands within seven percentage points of Donald Trump, who won the Iowa caucuses.

"When you look at how we're doing in New Hampshire, in South Carolina and beyond, I can safely say tonight Iowa made this Republican Primary a two-person race," Haley said in West Des Moines after finishing third.

Earlier, before finishing third, Haley called on Iowa caucus goers to reconsider supporting Trump. She said the GOP must choose a "new generational leader,” adding that "you don’t defeat Democrat chaos with Republican chaos."

"I trust all of you. Iowans do their homework. They know their issues," Haley said. "But more than that, you’re patriotic, God-fearing, hardworking Americans and this is your chance to show the power of your voice. And this is your chance to lead the way to get our country back on track."