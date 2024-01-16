Iowa caucus: Nikki Haley says Iowa made Republican Primary a ‘two-person race’ after finishing third

Nikki Haley has now turned her attention to New Hampshire after coming third in the Iowa caucuses. As per a CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire, Haley stands within seven percentage points of Donald Trump, who won the Iowa caucuses. Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a caucus night watch party in West Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 (Photographer: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

"When you look at how we're doing in New Hampshire, in South Carolina and beyond, I can safely say tonight Iowa made this Republican Primary a two-person race," Haley said in West Des Moines.

Earlier, before finishing third, Haley called on Iowa caucus goers to reconsider supporting Trump. She said the GOP must choose a "new generational leader,” adding that "you don’t defeat Democrat chaos with Republican chaos."

"I trust all of you. Iowans do their homework. They know their issues," Haley said. "But more than that, you’re patriotic, God-fearing, hardworking Americans and this is your chance to show the power of your voice. And this is your chance to lead the way to get our country back on track."

Trump, nevertheless, won the Iowa caucuses, strengthening his status as the front-runner in the Republican primary. He notably won despite spending just around $44,000 on advertisements targeting Iowa voters on Facebook and Instagram in the week that led up to the caucuses, data from the Meta ad library revealed, as reviewed by CNBC.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken the second place in the Iowa Republican caucuses, a race call by The Associated Press said. He appreciated Iowa voters after taking second place in the caucuses. “They threw everything but the kitchen sink at us,” DeSantis said. “They even called the election before people even got a chance to vote,” he added as the crowd booed.

“Because of your support, in spite of all of that they threw at us, everyone against us, we got our ticket punched out of Iowa,” the governor said.