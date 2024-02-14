Valentine’s Day: Nikki Haley pens love letters to 'world’s most brutal dictators' on behalf of Trump

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley took a playful jab at ex-US President Donald Trump by writing a few "love letters" on his behalf to the dictators around the world. Nikki Haley became the first Republican to challenge former boss Donald Trump, who launched his bid in November.(REUTERS)

“Happy Valentine’s Day from Donald Trump to dictators around the world! Over the years, Trump has professed his love for the world’s most brutal dictators and praised their strength and leadership skills,” the Haley campaign stated in a statement, as per The New York Post report.

The campaign highlighted a number of scathing "love letters" that featured Trump's remarks about the main adversaries of the United States.

The letters come days after Haley, who served as Trump’s US ambassador to the UN from 2017 to 2018, lambasted Trump for his comments about her husband by stating that the Republican frontrunner has a record of demeaning military members.

“Roses are red. Violets are blue. I love dictators & they love me too,” reads the first letter directed at Trump.

From Putin to Xi Jinping: A quick look at all the letters

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: “He [Kim] wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters. We fell in love,” a card addressed to Kim Jong said.

The satirical card alludes to a statement made by Trump in 2018 at a rally in West Virginia, where he recalled how he and Kim were able to work things out.

Chinese President Xi Jinping: “He’s strong like granite, he’s strong, I know him very well, President Xi of China…what can I say: he runs 1.4 billion people with an iron hand,” a card addressed to Xi said.

These remarks were made by Trump during a rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Taliban: “The Taliban, good fighters, I will tell you, good fighters. You have to give them credit for that. They’ve been fighting for a thousand years. What they do is they fight,” a card addressed to the Taliban said.

Trump appeared on Fox News at the time the Taliban ousted the Afghan government in 2021 and emphasised the terrorist group's might.

Russian President Vladimir Putin: “I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory. The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong!” a card addressed to Putin said.

In 2018, Trump dialed Putin to congratulate him on getting re-elected over a phone call.

Trump spokesperson reacts to Haley's campaign latest jibe

Reacting to Haley's campaign latest attack on Trump, his spokesperson Steven Cheung said the ex-US President brought peace and prosperity to the United States.

“Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley has a minor league brain in a major league world. She is simply too stupid to comprehend that President Trump brought peace and prosperity to the country,” Cheung told The Post.

“Meanwhile, Haley wants to bow down to China and throw America into forever wars," he added.

GOP Presidential race: Haley vs Trump

Ahead of South Carolina primary on February 24, Haley is intensifying her attacks Trump and questioning his morality and demeanor. Haley served as South Carolina governor from 2011 to 2017.

The two GOP contenders have been targetting each other as Haley's reluctance to withdraw from the 2024 Republican presidential contest has agitated Trump, considering his resounding wins and overwhelming lead in the polls.

On Tuesday, Haley implied that Trump is attempting to "take" the White House race by elevating his daughter-in-law to top GOP leadership posts.

In a statement Monday, Trump backed Michael Whatley to be the next head of the Republican National Committee (RNC)and extended his support for co-chair to his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.