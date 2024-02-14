Joe Biden torches Donald Trump's comments on Russia and NATO as ‘dumb’, ‘shameful’, and ‘un-American’

Joe Biden has slammed Donald Trump for his comments on the US withdrawing from the NATO military alliance and his influence on the Republican opposition to a foreign aid bill that would help Ukraine resist a Russian invasion in a fiery speech. U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the aid package for Ukraine, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

A couple of days back, Trump had suggested that Russia should attack Nato allies who “don't pay" enough for NATO’s defence, a statement that caused outrage and fear among European leaders who dread the possibility of a second Trump term.

After the Senate passed the foreign aid bill, which also included assistance to Israel and Taiwan, Biden urged the Republicans in the House to follow suit.

“Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin,” Biden said.

“Opposing it is playing into Putin’s hands.”

‘Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying that?’

Biden then criticized Trump for his encouragement of the House Republicans to block the bill and his remarks on Russia and NATO.

“Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying that? The whole world heard it,” he said.

“The worst thing is, he means it. No other president in our history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator. Let me say this as clearly as I can: I never will.”

“For God’s sake it’s dumb, it’s shameful, it’s dangerous. It’s un-American. When America gives its word it means something, so when we make a commitment, we keep it. And Nato is a sacred commitment,” the president continued.

The bill faces a setback

However, the bill faces an uncertain fate in the House, where the Republicans have the majority and the hard-right House speaker Mike Johnson effectively rejected the aid package for lacking border security measures.

“The mandate of national security supplemental legislation was to secure America’s own border before sending additional foreign aid around the world,” he said, adding, “In the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters. America deserves better than the Senate’s status quo.”

But the bill is not only about the border, Ukraine and Russia - or the Republicans.

Biden also emphasized the part of the package passed by the Senate that he said “provides Israel with what it needs to protect his people against the terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah and others, and it will provide life-saving humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people desperately need food, water and shelter. They need help.”