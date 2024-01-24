Nancy Pelosi ridicules Trump's cognitive disorders, then instantly confuses him with Biden

Responding to the row that erupted after Donald Trump appeared to confuse her with GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she wouldn't get into discussing the ex-US president "cognitive disorders". Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (AP)

The attack comes as Trump strengthened his Republican frontrunner status by winning the New Hampshire primary.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"I am not going to spend too much time on Donald Trump's cognitive disorders," Pelosi told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow when he sought Pelosi's comments on Trump's attempt to target her over the response to US Capitol riot, but seemed to confuse the former speaker with Haley.

"He tried to say that Nikki Haley did not allow the National Guard to come but it was Nancy Pelosi. It was nobody. It was Joe...," Pelosi mistakenly confused Trump with President Joe Biden. "It was Donald Trump," she quickly added.

Pelosi was alluding to the alleged refusal of the National Guard's assistance in quelling the riots in the world's oldest democracy's power corridor on January 6, 2021.

Also Read: Trump wins New Hampshire, close to locking in Republican nomination

Trump faces backlash for Haley-Pelosi mix-up

Trump accused that as in charge of security, Nikki Haley denied the service of National Guards in the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. Haley could not have done that because she was not the charge of security then, Pelosi was.

Trump seemed to confuse Haley and Pelosi on Friday while addressing a rally in New Hampshire. He claimed that Haley, his former UN ambassador, was responsible for the collapse of security at Capitol Hill during the incident on January 6, 2021. Trump has charged that Pelosi rejected the National Guard's assistance before to the riot.

"You know, by the way, they never report the crowd on January 6, you know, Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, you know, they — did you know they destroyed all the information and all of the evidence. Everything. Deleted and destroyed all of it, all of it, because of lots of things, like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guard. So whatever they want, they turned it down. They don't want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people," the former US President said.

Also Read: US Sen Tim Scott endorses ex-rival Donald Trump ahead of New Hampshire primary

The video of Trump quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with many people questioning his mental health and mocking his age.

“Do we need to do the dementia test again?” asked national security attorney Bradley P. Moss.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan echoed similar sentiment, asking, “Does he need to take the ‘person woman man camera TV’ test again?"

Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) also weighed in.

“His confusion and lack of awareness is a trend,” he wrote, adding that “he’s ageing very fast. I hope his family is getting him the help he needs.”

Trump claps back at the critics, says he ‘aced’ a cognitive exam

Boasting about his mental competency, Trump told a gathering in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday that his "mind is stronger now than it was 25 years ago."

"A few months ago I took a cognitive test my doctor gave me," Trump said. “And I aced it.”