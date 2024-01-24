‘I just love you’: Who is Tim Scott who can't get over Donald Trump

Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott enthralled the audience in New Hampshire on Tuesday with “I love you” remark for former US President Donald Trump, who won the New Hampshire GOP primary against ex-South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. U.S. Sen Tim Scott (R-SC) applauds alongside Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump during Trump's primary night rally at the Sheraton on January 23, 2024 in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Getty Images via AFP)

On Tuesday, Trump used his Granite State's Republican primary victory speech to target Haley in presence of Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on stage.

During his speech, Trump pointed out that Scott recently endorsed him over Haley, despite her having appointed him to the Senate. Scott and Haley are both from South Carolina. She appointed him to the Senate in 2012 to fill a vacancy during her tenure as the governor of South Carolina.

“Did you ever think she actually appointed you, Tim? Think of it, and you are the senator of the state, and she endorsed me. You must really hate her,” the ex-president said.

After the audience started chuckling, Trump said, "No, it’s a shame. It's a shame."

Then, when Scott stepped up to the podium, Trump exclaimed, "Uh-oh!"

"I just love you!" Scott said as the audience continued to giggle.

"That’s why he’s a great politician!" Trump joked.

Trump calls Scott a ‘good man’, congratulates him on engagement

Trump showered Scott with compliments, referring to him as a "good man" and congratulated him on his engagement to Charleston-based interior designer Mindy Noce.

Scott's engagement is even "more important than all of this stuff", he remarked.

Scott kept his remarks brief and stated that the next Republican contest is in his home state of South Carolina.

“The president said a double-digit win in New Hampshire, and you delivered a double digit win for President Trump! Well, I'm going to invite you to my home state starting tomorrow! This election is over. It's time for the Republican party to coalesce around our nominee and the next president of the United States, Donald Trump! Let's get that party started tonight!,” he said as the crowd applauded.

Prior to the primary on February 24, Trump has a sizable lead in South Carolina polling. Despite that, Haley assured on Tuesday that she would continue her campaign .

Who is Tim Scott & does his support matter?

Scott arrived at his decision to endorse Trump ahead of New Hampshire primary. After ending his own campaign for president on November 12, 2023, Scott had said he would not endorse “anytime soon.” Later, he came to a conclusion that Trump is the most suitable Republican candidate to beat incumbent President Joe Biden, one of his aide told NY Times.

His decision came as a major blow to his fellow South Carolinian Haley. As governor of South Carolina, she promoted him from the House to the Senate and established him as one of the most well-known Black Republicans in the country.

Scott, who is occasional golfing partner of Trump, is frequently included on short lists of candidates that the ex-president may pick to run for vice president in 2024.

Trump would now bolster his team with a conservative Black voice. Furthermore, Scott would have the opportunity to carry on introducing himself to Trump's "Make America Great Again" supporters, which he began doing when he ran for president in 2024.

With Black voters among those groups displeased with Biden, Scott could be deployed by Trump’s campaign in a bid to lure them to the side of the 45th president.