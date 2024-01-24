Who is John G Trump, Donald Trump's uncle who served in MIT for 40 years

The former US President and presidential hopeful Donald Trump spoke at a rally New Hampshire primary on Wednesday, where he once again mentioned his uncle, Dr John Trump, who he claimed worked at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for 40 years. Donald Trump highlights his uncle's scientific legacy in New Hampshire rally(MIT Museum)

On Tuesday night, He asked Rudy Giuliani, “Rudy did you know my uncle was in MIT?”- but who was he?

Who is Trump's uncle John?

Dr John Trump, who passed away in 1985, was a professor of engineering and a renowned physicist who specialized in high-voltage phenomena, electron acceleration and radiation. He also designed X-ray generators for cancer therapy and co-founded a company making generators for nuclear research.

During World War Two, Dr Trump was involved in radar research for the Allies and was entrusted by the FBI to examine the papers and equipment of Nikola Tesla, the legendary inventor, after his death in 1943.

The former president has often cited his uncle’s expertise and achievements as evidence of his family’s “good genes” and intelligence. He has also used his uncle’s knowledge of nuclear physics to justify his views on nuclear issues, such as the Iran deal and North Korea, during his time in the White House.

In his speech in New Hampshire, Donald Trump said his uncle “was a great professor and scientist and engineer” who explained to him the power of nuclear energy “many, many years ago”.

He also claimed that if he ran as a liberal Democrat, his uncle’s credentials would make him “one of the smartest people anywhere in the world”.

Donald Trump's penta praise

This is not the first time that Donald Trump has invoked his uncle’s name in public. A 2016 New Yorker article pointed out at least five instances where he referenced his family’s gene pool via Uncle John, including in interviews, speeches and debates.

Some critics have questioned Donald Trump’s understanding and appreciation of his uncle’s work, as well as his own scientific literacy. Others have suggested that he is using his uncle’s legacy to boost his own ego and image.

However, the former president’s supporters have praised him for honouring his uncle and showcasing his family’s talent and brilliance.