Her donor puppet masters want to eliminate Trump: Vivek Ramaswamy's huge claim about Nikki Haley after New Hampshire

While Donald Trump is comfortably ahead of Nikki Haley after new Hampshire race, Vivek Ramaswamy floated the balloon that Nikki Halley is being “propped up long enough” so that her “donor puppet masters could eliminate Trump”. Vivek Ramaswamy, who ended his Republican presidential campaign, greets former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on stage during a New Hampshire presidential primary election night watch party, in Nashua, New Hampshire, U.S., January 23, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz(REUTERS)

He wrote on X: “The fact that Nikki is pressing ahead exposes the ugly underbelly of this race: there’s no way she can defeat Trump through the front door, so her donor puppet masters are propping her up long enough while plotting to eliminate Trump from the ballot. It’s ugly. But it’s the TRUTH.”



Meanwhile, Trump said: “Just a little note to Nikki. She’s not going to win. But, if she did, she would be under investigation by those people in 15 minutes. And I could tell you five reasons why already. Not big reasons – a little stuff that she doesn’t want to talk about. But she will be under investigation within minutes. And so would Ron have been, but he decided to get out.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

On Tuesday, Trump won the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary with 53.1 per cent of the votes and Indian-American Haley trailed with 45.8 per cent when over 40 per cent of the votes polled were counted.

Haley performed better than expected but she lost to Trump. The Republican primary now moves to South Carolina, the home State of Nikki Haley. However, Trump is polling ahead of Haley.

Haley told her supporters that with Trump, Republicans have lost almost every competitive election.

“We lost the Senate. We lost the House. We lost the White House. We lost in 2018, in 2020 and in 2022. The worst-kept secret in politics is how badly the Democrats want to run against Trump. They know Trump is the only Republican in the country who Biden can defeat,” she said.

“You can’t fix the mess if you don’t win the election. A Trump nomination is a Biden win and a Kamala Harris presidency. I defeat Biden handily,” she claimed.

With inputs from agencies