Donald Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary, Nikki Haley pledges to continue campaign

Former President Donald Trump has now moved closer to the Republican presidential nomination after defeating Nikki Haley in New Hampshire's primary. "We won New Hampshire three times now, three. We win it every time, we win the primary, we win the generals," Trump said Tuesday night, January 23, in his victory speech.

Trump has won three Republican primaries in New Hampshire. However, he has still not won a general election there, having lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

Haley, meanwhile, has pledged to continue her campaign. "This race is far from over," she told a crowd that had gathered in Concord, New Hampshire, for an election watch party. "There are dozens of states left to go and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina."

"I'm a fighter, and I'm scrappy, and now we're the last ones standing next to Donald Trump," she said.

Haley went on to talk about how Republicans lost control of the Senate and House with Trump as the party’s leader. "We lost in 2018. We lost in 2020 and we lost in 2022," she told supporters. "The worst kept secret in politics is how badly the Democrats want to run against Donald Trump. They know Trump is the only Republican in the country who Joe Biden can defeat."

Noting that millions of people across the country have yet to cast their vote, Haley said, “We should honor them and allow them to vote. Our fight is not over because we have a country to save.”

Earlier in January, Trump won the Iowa caucuses, strengthening his status as the front-runner in the Republican primary. While running for his campaign, Trump is navigating a heap of legal troubles. Last year he became the first US president in history to have a mugshot taken. His mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia.