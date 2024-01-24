New Hampshire Primary: All the things Donald Trump lied about in the Primary

CNN and other media outlets declared former President Donald Trump the winner of the Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday night. In his speech, Trump made several false statements that Hindustan Times fact-checked. Republican presidential hopeful and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during an Election Night Party in Nashua, New Hampshire, on January 23, 2024. Donald Trump won the key New Hampshire primary Tuesday, moving him ever closer to locking in the Republican presidential nomination and securing an extraordinary White House rematch with Joe Biden. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Here are some of them.

2020 election claim

The 2020 election Trump lied again about the 2020 presidential election, as he has done many times before.

He said that “they used Covid to cheat.” He also said that he won in 2016 and “we also won in 2020 – by more. And we did much better in 2020 than we did in 2016.” He added, “But as they said, we lost by a whisker.”

Facts First: These claims are false. Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, by a 306 to 232 margin in the Electoral College, and he also lost New Hampshire in that election. There is no proof of any fraud that could have affected the result in any state.

Trump false claimed about democrats and taxes

Democrats and taxes Trump Tuesday night said, “Do they hate our country? They must hate our country. Because there’s no other reason that they can be doing the things they do. Take a look – the taxes, they want to raise your taxes times four.”

Facts First: This is false. Biden and other leading Democrats are not proposing to increase people’s taxes by four times.

HT fact-checked a similar Trump claim that “they want to double, triple everything.”

Howard Gleckman, senior fellow in the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute think tank, said in a November email: “I don’t know what ‘they want to double, triple everything’ means. But if he’s suggesting that Biden would ‘double, triple’ federal income taxes, he’s just making up numbers. There is no evidence to support that claim.”

Gleckman said his organization’s analysis of Biden’s budget proposal for fiscal 2024, which included his most recent tax plan, found that the major tax provisions would “would raise taxes by an average of $2,290, or reduce taxable income by 2.3 percent.”

Trump boasts triple victory claim in New Hampshire, despite two losses

In his victory speech on Tuesday night, Trump claimed, “We won New Hampshire three times now, three. We win it every time, we win the primary, we win the generals.” However, this is not true. Trump has only won three Republican primaries in New Hampshire, but he has never won a general election in the state, having lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump also said, “If you remember in 2016, we came here and we needed that win and we won by 21 points and it was great.” However, this is inaccurate. Trump’s victory margin in that primary was actually 19 points.