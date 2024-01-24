'If you want to abolish Israel, sympathise with jihadists, we don't want you': Donald Trump vows to reinstate travel ban

Former president Donald Trump recently pledged to implement "ideological screenings" for immigrants if he is re-elected. "I will implement strong ideological screening of all immigrants," Trump said during a campaign rally in Derry, New Hampshire, earlier this week. Donald Trump gestures during an Election Night Party in Nashua, New Hampshire, on January 23, 2024 (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

"If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, if you don't like our religion -- which a lot of them don't -- if you sympathise with jihadists, then we don't want you in our country, and you are not getting in," he added.

Trump also attacked President Joe Biden for not being “capable” enough, claiming that under his administration millions of illegal migrants crossed into the US. Trump, yet again, spoke about his plans to deport them.

"We're like a dumping ground, and nobody does anything about it. And we are going to be sorting for a long time, but we're going to get them the hell out of here," he added.

Donald Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary, Nikki Haley pledges to fight on

Trump has now moved closer to the Republican presidential nomination after defeating Nikki Haley in New Hampshire’s primary. “We won New Hampshire three times now, three. We win it every time, we win the primary, we win the generals,” Trump said Tuesday night, January 23, in his victory speech.

Trump has won three Republican primaries in New Hampshire. However, he has still not won a general election there, having lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

Haley, meanwhile, has vowed to continue her campaign. "This race is far from over," she told a crowd that had gathered in Concord, New Hampshire, for an election watch party. "There are dozens of states left to go and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina."

"I'm a fighter, and I'm scrappy, and now we're the last ones standing next to Donald Trump," she added.