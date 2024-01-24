New Hampshire Primary Polls: What comes next and what does the defeat mean for Nikki Haley?

Former President Donald Trump has now moved closer to the Republican presidential nomination after defeating Nikki Haley in New Hampshire’s primary. “We won New Hampshire three times now, three. We win it every time, we win the primary, we win the generals,” Trump said Tuesday night, January 23, in his victory speech. Nikki Haley delivers remarks at her primary-night rally at the Grappone Conference Center on January 23, 2024 in Concord, New Hampshire (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

What’s next after the New Hampshire primary?

After the New Hampshire primary, the presidential candidates will now shift their focus on contests in Nevada and other states. They now face a procession of primaries and caucuses which will ultimately lead up to the Republican National Convention in July. This is when the delegates will officially select their nominee.

Technically, Nevada and the Virgin Islands are the next states the candidates will shift their attention to. Nevada is holding a state-run primary on February 6, and party-run caucuses on February 8. Notably, here, Haley is only on the ballot for the primary but not the caucuses. Trump, on the other hand, is on the ballot in the caucuses but not the primary.

The next major showdown would be in South Carolina on February 24, and three days later, on February 27, Michigan will hold its primary.

Here’s the full 2024 Republican primary calendar:

Jan. 15: Iowa caucuses

Jan. 23: New Hampshire primary

Feb. 6: Nevada primary (no delegates awarded)

Feb. 8: Nevada caucuses; Virgin Islands caucuses

Feb. 24: South Carolina primary

Feb. 27: Michigan primary

March 2: Idaho caucuses; Missouri caucuses; Michigan state convention (remaining delegates are awarded)

March 3: Washington, D.C., primary

March 4: North Dakota caucuses

March 5: Alabama primary; Alaska caucuses; American Samoa caucuses; Arkansas primary; California primary; Colorado primary; Maine primary; Massachusetts primary; Minnesota primary; North Carolina primary; Oklahoma primary; Tennessee primary; Texas primary; Utah caucuses; Vermont primary; Virginia primary

March 12: Georgia primary; Hawaii caucuses; Mississippi primary; Washington primary

March 15: Northern Mariana caucuses

March 16: Guam caucuses

March 19: Arizona primary; Florida primary; Illinois primary; Kansas primary; Ohio primary

March 23: Louisiana primary

April 2: Connecticut primary; Delaware primary; New York primary; Rhode Island primary; Wisconsin primary

April 20: Wyoming caucuses

April 21: Puerto Rico primary

April 23: Pennsylvania primary

May 7: Indiana primary

May 14: Maryland primary; Nebraska primary; West Virginia primary

May 21: Kentucky primary; Oregon primary

June 4: Montana primary; New Jersey primary; New Mexico primary; South Dakota primary

What does the New Hampshire defeat mean for Nikki Haley?

Haley’s support, at present, is mostly comprised of independents, moderates and anti-Trump Republicans, according to MSNBC. Despite being defeated both in Iowa and in New Hampshire, however, she has refused to quit, insisting that she can still beat Trump, "This race is far from over," she told a crowd that had gathered in Concord, New Hampshire, for an election watch party. "There are dozens of states left to go and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina."

"I'm a fighter, and I'm scrappy, and now we're the last ones standing next to Donald Trump," she said.

Haley went on to talk about how Republicans lost control of the Senate and House with Trump as the party’s leader. "We lost in 2018. We lost in 2020 and we lost in 2022," she told supporters. "The worst kept secret in politics is how badly the Democrats want to run against Donald Trump. They know Trump is the only Republican in the country who Joe Biden can defeat."

Noting that millions of people across the country have yet to cast their vote, Haley said, “We should honor them and allow them to vote. Our fight is not over because we have a country to save.”

A major reason why Haley still has not dropped out of the race, like Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis, is that South Carolina represents an opportunity for her. In this state, she has served as governor for eight years. She has been widely appreciated for her work to address racial tensions.