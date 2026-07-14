A GoFundMe has been started for Jamey Carney after the New York mother was murdered inside her Ireland home. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Ahmad Alsaqer, 28, has been arrested in his native Jordan after a week-long international search. Jamey Carney GoFundMe: NY mom remembered as ‘insanely caring human being’ as killer detained in Jordan (Facebook)

Alsaqer was held by Jordanian police over the weekend, five days after he left Ireland following Carney’s murder in Kerry. Gardaí, Interpol, Europol and Jordanian police, alongside US authorities, collaborated together to track down Mr Al-Saqar following discussions with the US State Department’s office, Extra.ie reported. Even though he has been detained, legal battles may take place over whether he will ever set foot in Ireland.

Jamey Carney GoFundMe The GoFundMe was launched by Devon Bennett, 43-year-old Carney’s sister from New York. She said that Carney is survived by her “brilliant” daughter Michaela, 13.

“Jamey was an insanely caring human being, who dedicated so much of herself, her energy, and her time, to fighting for the rights of others. We grew up in New York, but she spent much of her best years with Michaela in the states in Bergen County, NJ. But their true home, where they both truly felt they belonged, was the beautiful town of Killarney,” Bennett wrote in the fundraiser.

“My mother and I traveled within a day of hearing the news of the untimely death of my sister, and are currently here, working with the Killarney Garda and social services to make sure my niece can stay in the land she loves, especially while grieving this tragic loss. With last minute travel, accommodations, legal fees, as well as the looming funerary and memorial service costs hanging over our heads, we're reaching out to the public for help,” she continued.

Also Read | Who was Jamey Carney? American woman, 43, found dead in bedroom of Ireland home; murder investigation launched

Bennett added, “Either you may have known Jamey and our family, from any stage of her short but wild and beautiful life, or you came upon this GoFundMe after hearing about her terrible murder, we cannot stress enough that every single dollar (or Euro) will truly count. This GoFundMe is being run from the US by Brian, my partner, and Staci, my best friend, while I am overseas and unable to access my usual means of communication”

Jamey Carney’s murder Carney was found hidden underneath a duvet with multiple severe wounds to the head. She died of suffocation, per the New York Post. Neighbors reported that they heard an argument coming from the rented home, according to officials.

Also Read | How did Jamey Carney die? Trump admin speaks out as ‘person of significant interest’ sought is US woman’s Ireland death

Alsaqer was in the process of seeking asylum in Ireland, and had gotten his passport returned to him by authorities before Carney’s murder. That is the travel document he used to escape to Turkey.

Carney and Alsaqer had been dating for the last few months after meeting at a local anti-Israeli protest. Carney shared photos of the two of them on social media. Alsaqer often commented under Carney’s posts, writing loving messages like “I love you so much,” and “my beautiful family.”

Alsaqer allegedly asked for a large sum of money from Carkey a week before her murder. Carney told a friend that Alsaqer sought the equivalent of around $5,700 about a week before her murder at her house in Killarney, the Irish Independent reported.