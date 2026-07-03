Who was Lobga Rangzen? Tibetan man dies after setting himself on fire near UN HQ in New York; China reacts

Police in New York City confirmed on Thursday that a man succumbed to severe burns near the United Nations headquarters. Activists and a media organization representing exiled Tibetans have identified him as a Tibetan who self-immolated in a plea for independence, Reuters reported. A man identified by Voice of Tibet, a media outlet of exiled Tibetans, as Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen, walks carrying a Tibetan flag near the United Nations headquarters, before setting himself on fire in an appeal for Tibetan independence, in New York, U.S, July 2, 2026. ( Lobga Rangzen via REUTERS)

Meanwhile, local reports identify the deceased as a 42-year-old man, identified by a friend as Lobga Rangzen.

Lobga Rangzen: Tibetan man found in critical condition According to a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department, officers who responded to an emergency call around 6:30 p.m. ET discovered the man in critical condition due to extensive burns.

He was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, as per Reuters. Authorities indicated that an investigation is currently underway. The police have not disclosed the man's identity or any possible motive behind his actions.

Voice of Tibet, a media organization representing exiled Tibetans, reported that Tibetan activist Rangzen "self-immolated outside the UN headquarters in New York after a live appeal for Tibetan independence and unity."

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Lobga Rangzen was working as Uber driver According to local news outlet amNewYork, he worked as an Uber driver and arrived at the location carrying a Tibetan flag. The website cited fellow Uber driver Lobsang Paljor, who mentioned that he was acquainted with Rangzen from various gatherings within the Tibetan community.

Paljor conveyed to the news outlet that Rangzen "was enraged by the restrictions the Chinese government had placed on his countrymen."

The United States and the European Union have voiced their apprehension regarding China's recently implemented ethnic unity law, which provides Beijing with the legal framework to act against individuals beyond its borders.

This legislation establishes a "shared" national identity among the 55 ethnic minority groups in the country, including Tibetans and Uyghurs, many of whom are discontented with Chinese rule. Tibetans globally have expressed their opposition to this law.

In the past, Tibetans have also engaged in acts of self-immolation as a form of protest against Beijing's policies in Tibet and in regions with significant Tibetan populations.

In 1950, China took control of Tibet, characterizing the event as a "peaceful liberation" from a system of feudal serfdom.

Here's how China and Tibet reacted to Lobga Rangzen's demise During a daily news conference on Friday, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, addressed the recent self-immolation incident, asserting that Tibet has been an inseparable part of China's territory since ancient times. He expressed confidence that “relevant countries” will manage the situation in accordance with their domestic laws.

Conversely, international human rights organizations and Tibetan exiles consistently denounce what they perceive as China's repressive governance in Tibetan regions. China, however, dismisses these evaluations.

Tencho Gyatso, the president of the International Campaign for Tibet, referred to Rangzen as a relentless champion for Tibet, saying that she was profoundly saddened by his passing.