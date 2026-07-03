What is Cyclosporiasis? ‘Explosive’ parasitic infection outbreak spreading across US; Check symptoms, treatment, map

A parasite that induces explosive diarrhea is responsible for a rise in summer food poisoning incidents just ahead of Independence Day. The CDC reports 145 cyclosporiasis cases across 17 states as of June 16, with 20 hospitalizations and no fatalities. The outbreak reflects a seasonal increase, particularly in Michigan, which has seen over 170 cases since June 22. (Pixabay) Cyclosporiasis, a distressing illness triggered by a parasite commonly present on fruits and vegetables, has affected hundreds of individuals in over 17 U.S. states since May 1, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with state health statistics. Michigan, in particular, is facing a significant outbreak of infections that has already more than tripled its total case count in comparison to 2025. Medical professionals informed ABC News that cases typically begin in May, stating that the outbreak in Michigan coincided with the period when public health experts generally anticipate an increase in cases. However, physicians noted that the incidence of cases in Michigan is notably elevated. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an expert in infectious diseases and associate dean for regional campuses at the University of California, San Francisco, conveyed to ABC News that in previous years, the United States often experienced numerous cases of cyclosporiasis contracted from outside the country, particularly from imported fruits and vegetables. Also Read: US mortgage rates today: Current 30-year refinance rates hit 6.54% as Middle East conflict raises inflation, oil prices

Here's what CDC and FDA are doing State health authorities, along with the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are currently investigating to find a common link among the illnesses; however, no singular outbreak has been pinpointed. Rather, the cases observed so far seem to be part of a seasonal increase, although officials are actively looking for a possible connection. "CDC has no evidence of a single, multistate Cyclospora outbreak linking cases happening right now and being reported in press," the agency stated in a June 2 statement to USA TODAY. “The data currently found on CDC’s website is a surveillance count of cases across the United States of people with cyclosporiasis. This number includes clusters of cases currently under investigation by FDA and cases that have not been linked to a common source.” What is Cyclosporiasis? Here are symptoms Cyclosporiasis is a parasitic infection that leads to uncomfortable gastrointestinal symptoms typically linked to food poisoning, including diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. This condition is caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, commonly referred to as cyclospora, and is primarily acquired through the consumption of contaminated food. The predominant symptom is watery, frequent, and at times "explosive" diarrhea, as noted by the CDC and Cleveland Clinic. Other gastrointestinal issues may encompass: loss of appetite, bloating, which may involve burping and gas, or abdominal cramps, severe fatigue, fever, nausea and vomiting.