Electric Forest baby case: Michigan Police issue public appeal after newborn's body found at music festival
Electric Forest draws tens of thousands annually and works with state police to help manage security and safety during the festival.
What was expected to be the closing day of Electric Forest 2026 instead turned into a scene of tragedy after a shocking discovery at the popular music festival.
Newborn’s body found in Electric Forest
Authorities said the body of a newborn was found Sunday inside a portable toilet at the festival grounds in Rothbury, Michigan.
Who discovered the body
According to The Detroit News, the discovery was made by an employee of a sanitation company while carrying out routine maintenance in the campground area.
Multiple outlets later confirmed the incident. WOOD-TV reported that sources had verified the body of an infant was found at the festival site.
It was also noted that Electric Forest, which attracts tens of thousands of attendees each year, contracts with state police to assist with security operations during the event.
State police appeals for assistance
Authorities have not yet determined the exact age of the infant, and investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the case.
State police have appealed to the public for assistance as the investigation continues. In a statement posted on X, the West Michigan post urged anyone with potentially relevant information to contact authorities.
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"If you were in the area and observed anything unusual, or if you have information you believe may be relevant, we encourage you to come forward," the statement said.
Electric Forest’s statement
Electric Forest organizers also addressed the incident in a message to attendees, expressing their grief over the tragedy and urging anyone with information to assist investigators.
"Forest Family, it causes us so much pain to have to share this difficult news with you. @michstatepolice continues to investigate this tragic event if you can assist in any way. HQ is heartbroken and knows that our Forest Family is as well."
There is currently no known danger to the public, though the investigation remains ongoing.
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The incident occurred during the four-day Electric Forest festival at Double JJ Ranch, a sold-out event known for featuring a wide lineup of EDM and DJ performers.
The festival opened on Thursday and was scheduled to conclude on Sunday evening.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More